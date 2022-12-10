Master Gardener volunteers help answer questions at an Arbor Day event

 photo provided

Are you a candidate for the Charlotte County Master Gardener Volunteer Program?

Do you enjoy meeting and talking with people? Do you like searching for answers to gardening questions that you or others have? If so, you may be just who we are looking for.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@

charlottecountyfl.gov.

