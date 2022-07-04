In 1937, melting snow and rain swelled the mighty Ohio River over its banks from Pittsburgh all the way to Cairo, Illinois.
History books say 385 perished and 1 million were left homeless.
My hometown of Huntington, West Virginia was not spared. This was well before I was born, of course, but the flood, in an indirect way, made my boyhood a little bit happier.
You see, in 1938 they began an ambitious project — building a flood wall almost all around Huntington. They never wanted to see its streets full of water like they were the previous winter.
The flood wall consisted of both concrete and earthen structures. My neighborhood saw a wall about 30 feet high (and I am guessing here) built mostly from dirt, upon which grass eventually grew.
Well, I can tell you that big sloping wall of grass made for a lot of fun. We used to find old cardboard boxes, tear them in pieces and use them as sleds to slide down that wall. And, when we got tired of sliding, we’d play king of the mountain. I was never king by the way.
In the winter, when it snowed, we would sled down the wall.
But, some of my best memories were on the Fourth of July.
We were blessed in Huntington to have the only amusement park in West Virginia. It was no Disneyland, but it had about 15 rides including a wooden roller coaster and a really nice carousel with hand-carved horses. There was an arcade too where I used to beg Mom and Dad for change on every visit and use it to buy postcard-like photos of my favorite cowboy heroes from a vending machine.
Camden Park was its name, and it was located only about a mile from my sister’s home, which was at the foot of that flood wall.
The park celebrated July 4th every year with a big fireworks display. Just before dusk, everyone within a block or two of that flood wall trudged to the top carrying lawn chairs or blankets and got comfortable. It wasn’t like sitting on the banks of the Peace River for the annual fireworks in Punta Gorda, or on Manasota Beach for the show there, but it was nice. You could see and even hear the fireworks go off. It was a real treat for us.
We liked it so much, we paid no attention to the mosquitoes.
On this July 4th, I cannot end my column without mentioning the death of the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.
Hershel “Woody” Williams, 98, died last Wednesday in a Veterans Administration hospital named in his honor in Huntington. A Marine, Williams tried to enlist twice, but — at 5-foot, 6-inches — he was too short. Finally, on the third try as the war spread, he got in and found himself in Iwo Jima on Feb. 23, 1945.
He was courageous. He was awarded the medal for using his flame-thrower to wipe out enemy pillboxes, despite machine gun fire aimed at him, so our tanks could proceed. When he finished his active duty, he was a tireless advocate for recognition of Gold Star families.
I think it says something about West Virginia that the last WWII Medal of Honor recipient and the last surviving veteran from World War I both lived there when they died. Frank Buckles, 110, died on his West Virginia cattle farm in 2018.
These two men knew the meaning of freedom. And that’s what all of us should be celebrating today.
