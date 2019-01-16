I had a few moments of thoughtlessness Saturday. And a few moments of thanklessness too.
I was on my way to Punta Gorda, from Englewood, to attend a baby shower and later a funeral service for my old friend, Rich Simpson. I left just a little late, but still had time to make it when I came upon stalled traffic.
Stalled as in stopped.
There was the normal complaining. “This is going to make us late.” “Must be a wreck.”
As we inched, and I do mean inched, our way toward Port Charlotte, we saw the flashing lights. Then the orange cones. Charlotte County sheriff’s deputies had closed the Myakka River bridge and were turning everyone around, sending them into Gulf Cove or back toward Englewood.
My passenger was irritated. I was not happy either. After backtracking to Winchester Boulevard and River Road, we made our way through North Port — us and hundreds of other cars making the same trek — and arrived almost two hours late for the baby shower and with no time to make it to the funeral service. I hope Rich understood.
Somewhere on that long-way-around drive to Port Charlotte, I began to put everything in perspective.
I was late for an event. I bet Rich Simpson would love to still be alive and merely late for an event.
Then I thought about Robert Robertson — although I did not know his name at the time. He’s the motorcycle rider on El Jobean Road (S.R. 776) who was hit by a Chevy Cruze just a couple of hours before I left for Punta Gorda. He was/is in very serious condition. One officer told me Robertson was fighting for his life as he was airlifted by helicopter to a Lee County hospital.
I was upset because of traffic. He was struggling to live.
He too, I bet, would much rather have been late for an event than have been the cause of a massive traffic jam.
Then my mind wandered, as it often does, to two friends.
Linda Wilson was in rehab at Fawcett Memorial Hospital following a stroke she suffered a week or so ago. Linda is doing fine, her family tells me, but I promise you she certainly would rather have been healthy and driving in a car, late for an event, than confined to a hospital.
Another friend, Jerry Wilson, is still trying to get back to 100 percent after serious heart surgery a couple months ago. Jerry also appears to be doing OK, but after his experience I bet he won’t be getting upset about traffic jams and the minor setbacks in life.
Life is so precious. It is to be enjoyed and appreciated. At my age I don’t take life for granted. But I sometimes get caught in that trap, like I did Saturday, where little setbacks, little problems, seem much worse than they really are. If I am alive, and healthy, what is more important?
I bet Rich Simpson, who never said a bad word about anyone that I can remember, would tell you the same thing.
Pulitzer Prize winner John Hackworth is commentary editor of the Sun newspapers. You may contact him at jhackworth@sun-herald.com.
