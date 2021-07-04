Editor's Note: John Hackworth had the nerve to take off a day for the Fourth of July so we dug up a golden oldie column we thought you may enjoy.
If it makes you squeamish to talk about hospitals, doctors and procedures, you might want to skip this column and turn straight to today's Viewpoint page.
I remember watching the "Today" show a year or so ago when news anchor Katie Couric, whose husband died of colon cancer, took viewers through an intimate documentary — for lack of a better term — of her colonoscopy. Having never practiced the art of salad eating and not a fan of grains and cereals, I have always been curious about this procedure and how important it really is.
Couric made a good case for having it done.
When my sister called last year to inform me she had been diagnosed with colon cancer, a colonoscopy seemed like a better idea than ever before.
Well, that was a year ago. After letting my cardiologist take pictures of my heart this year, I decided (and my wallet suggested) I put off any other procedures for another year or two. Being poked is not my idea of fun anyway.
Then something happened — I won't go into the details — and I was encouraged to see a specialist.
But, I had a vacation to take first. Maybe that was a bad idea because the consequences of a bad test certainly weighed on me during that trip.
Nevertheless, when I returned home, I got ready for the procedure.
Everything I heard was pretty much true. Prepping for the big day was the worst. Not eating wasn't too bad — I only eat two meals a day anyway. I have never, however, tasted anything worse than the stuff they give you to take the night before. It is just as bad as they say.
After that, and a intimate visit with the facilities most of the night, it was a piece of cake.
The hospital staff did a great job easing my mind. And, I have to say, I don't know how any surgeon cuts off the wrong foot if every hospital was as careful about who they are operating on. I had to tell my name, birth date and the name of my procedure at least six times before a nice guy named Chuck told me to count backwards from 10 — that I was going to sleep for a while.
I think I got to 9.
When I woke up, I got the good news. They found nothing. No polyps, nothing. Now it's time to write my book about how you can eat doughnuts every day of your life and have blood pressure of 102 over 62, weigh the same as high school, have average cholesterol and no colon problems.
Anyway, thanks to people like Marsha and Mary and all the folks who made my procedure as fun as it could possibly be when you think you are going to die and you know someone is taking pictures of your insides.
I traded cars the same week as the procedure, and I would have to think hard about which experience I would rather go through again.
Seriously, if you think you need it, don't put off this procedure — and I'm not talking about the new car.
John Hackworth is the Pulitzer-prize winning commentary editor for The Daily Sun. You can email him at john.hackworth@yoursun.com.
