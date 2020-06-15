Despite the obvious conditions across the country, in the month of May, we were very impressed to learn that more than 14,900 people had searched our business name on Google, leading to significant hits to our website and calls to the office, where we can promote our members’ businesses best. If your business is not on our site, you are missing out. Simply call us on 941-639-3720 to find out how, for as little as $23 per month, you can also be part of this great marketing engine.
Certainly, since restrictions started to be lifted, we have seen a greater number of inquiries to the office, especially from people looking to take a short break here, having been cloistered for so long in their home state. Those within driving distance are definitely leading the charge back to our area, with the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee asking for the most information from us.
It seems, currently, that most people want to drive here rather than fly, but those numbers are starting to shift back to more normal percentages as we enter June and carriers to regional airports start to reinstate flights on their schedules. There are signs that we might get a good summer yet. We do tick the boxes on many lists for those people looking for a warm location, in a beautiful area with smaller crowds that most. Our social distancing protocols need to be maintained, pending a permanent vaccine, but, in the interim, if we take our precautions, we’ll be in a better place to host out-of-season guests and offer them something special. Making Punta Gorda a summer hotspot would be super cool.
We are also pleased to announce that our regular networking is set to resume, with new social distancing protocols in place. To attend one of our networking meetings, we currently do require an advance RSVP in order to comply with the protocols of our hosts, so remember to call us on 941-639-3720 well in advance, as attendance number may be restricted.
At this point, we can confirm that our July Business over Breakfast on July 8 starting at 7:15 a.m. will be hosted at 88 Keys in the Wyvern Hotel and our July 21 Business After Hours will be hosted at Granny Nannies, in conjunction with a ribbon cutting for their new location, 2616 Tamiami Trail Unit 1, Port Charlotte, with the ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m.
On July 29 networking luncheon will return to hosts, Laishley Crab House. We shall be restricted to 50 people initially and therefore a paid advance reservation is required. The cost is $15, that includes a plated lunch and beverage (not adult, unfortunately). Reservations can be made at www.puntagordachamber.com in the shop chamber link or by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours.
Times are most definitely strange, right now. We can feel the tensions and emotions of our members. I need you all to know we hear you, feel for you and work for you. Every day, we strive to service our business community in the best possible way, without getting involved in underlying dramas and politics. We all need to work together to ensure our area survives this current crisis. As residents, working with your small business community is imperative at this time.
Two very important things we need you to remember:
1. Only cities over 500,000 in population got funding to support the shortfall in revenues caused by COVID-19;
2. Nonprofits, like a Chamber of Commerce, that have a 501 c 6 IRS status have not qualified as yet for any financial relief. Our only resource is ourselves, right now.
We should be pulling together to assist each other in any way we can, so that future closings, layoffs or furloughs don’t occur. There is no doubt in my mind we are capable of doing this, by supporting our local community and reaching out to those less fortunate to offer assistance and support whenever we can. This city has proven several times in recent history just what we can do, if we unite and get the job done. So, pardon the direct reminder, but it is very important that we all do our piece during these times to keep our community strong.
Just like any small business right now, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce has bills to pay. Every contribution, no matter how small, is valued and appreciated, as we strive to keep our family united. We are incredibly grateful to the following businesses who renewed their membership recently this allows us to continue our work: Pier One Yacht Sales, Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society, Days Inn, Port Charlotte, Suncoast Humane Society, Charlotte Community Foundation, State Farm — Mike Martin Agency, Cindy Tichy (realtor/Michael Saunders) and Sam’s Club. You are all heroes to us this week. Thank you for being a valued member.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com. Charlotte Sun is a proud Platinum sponsor of this Chamber.
