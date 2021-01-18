So, we entered 2021 with hopes that memories of 2020 would soon be eradicated. How soon that resolution went away. Instead, our nation was turned into a political chessboard that left scars on all sides.
Our hopes for better COVID-19 data disappeared as numbers spiked, deaths soared and hospitalizations overran capacities in many, many parts of the country. We are desperately looking for “better news.”
As president of this chamber, I am the eternal optimist. Following a Business Breakfast held at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda last week, I was left feeling much more confident about our future potential. Their reassurances about the arrival of the vaccines and their distribution were enlightening. It appears by the end of January almost all those health workers at the hospital that are prepared to take the vaccine will have received it.
Many of those reluctant to take it initially have now signed up and gotten it too. The second dosage is already being administered to those who got the initial dose at the beginning of January. Our local Health Department is getting a regular supply of the vaccine, though not yet to the levels that they need. Nonetheless, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are being taken care of.
At the time of writing, anyone in Florida over the age of 65 can now be vaccinated. The rules do not require you to get the vaccine in your county of residence; however, wherever you get the first dose is where you must return to get the second dose.
By the beginning of February, it is believed that the next phase can be introduced and those with compromised health can start to get their vaccines initiated. The information we received from the experts at the hospital was that by the end of April, the vaccinated numbers will have climbed to a level where herd immunity may start to take a significant grasp that leads to a more normal environment for us all by late summer/early fall.
It is strong advice such as this that we rely on for planning our numerous events and programs. Maybe by September, our calendars will be full and our community will be dancing in the streets once more.
What is incredible news is that our 2021 Partners in Action marketing program surpassed all expectations, by over 95%. This is a huge indicator for business confidence in our community and to the strength and respect of the Punta Gorda Chamber going forward. As an added benefit to our top partners we are hosting a 30-minute radio show on the first Tuesday of each month with Bob Alexander of iHeart Media on Charlotte Speaks Talk Radio. Our next guest will be Della Booth of TIME Realty Services, talking about the state of our real estate market and what can be expected in 2021. Please join us.
As COVID 19 protocols remain in place for us all, we are maintaining our own protocols, asking attendees to mask up, as we limit ourselves to meetings of a socially-distanced 50 people or less. Our next meeting is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. Hosted by the Loveland Center, the venue will be the Wyvern Hotel. Please bring along a gift to promote your business in the drawing at the end of the meeting. To RSVP to this event, please call us today by 1 p.m. at 941-639-3720.
Then at noon on Jan. 27, we are pleased to confirm that the annual Mayor’s State of the City address will be delivered by Mayor Lynne Matthews at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, Punta Gorda. The cost to attend the luncheon is $20 and payable in advance by calling 941-639-3720. By using the event center, we are able to socially-distance the tables, allowing for the anticipated number of attendees for this special event. Masks must be worn when not seated at a table.
On Jan. 21, we welcome Room by Room Furnishings and the PG Social House located at 258 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, to our community, as we conduct their ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 5 p.m. ribbon cutting on Jan. 22 for Harbor Social, at 212 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Please call 941-639-3720 to RSVP for either event.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com. Charlotte Sun is a proud Platinum sponsor of this Chamber.
