COLUMN: Kids' letters brighten the gloom from Ian

I was working my way down the hallway at our Charlotte Harbor office early last week when I noticed what appeared to be kids’ drawings and letters taped to the wall.
Being a newspaper guy, I was curious. So I stopped and read them.
They were touching. All of them were sent to wish us a rapid recovery from Hurricane Ian. They were written by Gavin Moore’s classmates at Winterville Charter Academy in North Carolina. Gavin’s dad, Jim, works for one of Adams Publishing Group’s newspapers in the area.
Nothing grabs my heart more than children, who in their innocence can always express themselves freely and honestly. As I read some of the notes, I said to myself “I have to write about this. I want our readers to hear what these kids, who don’t even know us, have to say.”
So, here are a few excerpts from their letters (I hope you find some hope and joy in them as I did):
Zahira wrote — “I’m sorry for the loss of your homes. I hope your (sic) doing better. May God bless you and your families.”
“I hope you all can recover from the impact of Hurricane Ian. And I hope you get better.” signed A Concerned Friend (with a happy face drawing).
“I think I have went through things like that (Ian). I hope you will get your home back ... I am deeply sorry.”
“I hope no more hurricanes ever hit you guys again.”
“I want to say I hope you get the help you need to feel better. I have experienced it before...my dad’s car got hit and we lost a lot of stuff. We had to move.”
“We are sorry this is happening to you. You never know of the new adventures in life that await you. Think of this new experience as another chapter in your life...I hope you read this, and if you do you are special.”
“Dear people of Florida. I am sorry for your loss. Just pray, work hard and have hope and all your needs will be fulfilled. Have a great rest of your life.”
“I know it’s scary but you got this and your (sic) stronger than you think.,”
“I’m sorry you may lose your home. I know what it is like to not have no house. I hope things get better.”
Jayvian wrote — “I have experienced a hurricane and a flood. I hope you are doing better.”
“I am very worrying about you. We love you ...”
“Hang in there ... soon there will be a miracle ... So don’t worry if you don’t have a home or anything. You are still important and loved by others and us.”
“Hurricane please don’t hurt the people. I hope people don’t get hurt. Make them better.”
“If you or someone has lost someone in the hurricane I know how hard that is. Don’t give up. We were praying for you during the hurricane because we know how bad it was.”
“For the people of Florida, oh Lord we pray for mercy on them. Make sure they are safe.” This one was accompanied by a drawing of a girl at a church.
“I hope you all are okay. My dad is in the military and he said he and his team are going there to help you. I know you can make it. I love you people.”
