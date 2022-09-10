Angie Matthiessen

Each September, it’s Publix Campaign time. We are lucky to partner with nine local Publix stores in Charlotte County. After a two-year hiatus, we are pleased to be back in the stores

connecting with the associates in person. It is always a joy to speak with folks who have a long-standing relationship with giving to their community through UWCC. In addition, there are many new associates since the pandemic began and sharing about our mission is always a pleasure.


For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, executive director. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.

