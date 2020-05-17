Capt. Ralph Allen had big plans for the 40th anniversary of his King Fisher Fleet — sailing to local islands, bringing in big catches and putting clients at ease with soothing sunset cruises.
And he still does plan to celebrate his family’s 40th year at Fishermen’s Village marina. But the coronavirus pandemic has dampened the party.
Only one other time in his family’s 40 years has the business taken such a financial hit — and that was in 2004 after Hurricane Charley slammed Punta Gorda.
“We were down for seven weeks then,” Allen said, seemingly counting on his fingers the seven weeks he has docked his fleet because of COVID-19. The time has been well spent, however, reconditioning and cleaning the boats after a nonstop few months during the winter season.
Allen is still running a small fishing boat now and then, and hopes are high to resume some cruises on his big boats in the next week or so. But changes are in store when that happens.
“We have spent thousands on equipment and supplies that we will use to keep everyone safe,” Allen said. “We have a big book we have put together on protocol and guidelines of how we will operate.”
And the first order of business will be face masks for anyone who comes aboard. There will also be hand sanitizer that must be used. And there will be plenty of space between chairs.
“Our 140 passenger boats will only (accommodate) 36 passengers now,” he said, pointing out chairs stacked up head high that won’t be used.
He said he’s not sure how people will take to the precautions or how long they will be enforced. But, for the near future, he is intent on keeping everyone safe.
“When people know they will have to cover their face, they may not want to come,” he said. “Then again, people might appreciate being safe and feel more comfortable. If it’s all too much for people, I understand.”
Allen said the down time has definitely cut into the bottom line. He said the shutdown came just before some of the best weather of the spring and at the peak of snowbird season.
“We lost half our busy season and you can’t do that without getting hurt,” he said, appearing willing to accept his fate, knowing how many other businesses are struggling.
“We’ve been conservative over the years. We’ve survived hurricanes and so many other things. But we haven’t taken risks.”
In other words, King Fisher will survive this latest challenge and be around for a long time even after the captain decides to dedicate his retirement to fishing for himself. After all, daughter Elissa is already neck-deep in the business and could easily step in some day.
“She has the drive and work ethic.” he smiles through his face covering. “But whether she’ll take over kinda depends on what day you ask her.”
Whatever the future, I’m betting King Fisher boats will be taking my grandkids fishing some day.
