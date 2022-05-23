Joe Maggiore and his fellow Kiwanians like to send kids to college.
They like it to the tune of $110,500 given out in scholarships this year and a whopping $1,368,551 since the program was initiated in 1983.
“And it’s interesting that the quality of students just keeps improving every year,” said Maggiore, who got the idea for Kiwanis Scholarship Awards and nurtured it into a big success.
Maggiore’s enthusiasm for the idea wasn’t embraced at first, so he went out and talked some friends into donating $100 apiece as seed money. When the Punta Gorda Kiwanis saw how serious he was, they bought in. A few years later, they altered the program from just the Punta Gorda club to the Kiwanis Foundation of Charlotte County and brought in all Kiwanis clubs.
The awards ceremony this year was May 9 at Florida Southwestern State College in Punta Gorda. Twenty new scholarships were handed out to graduating seniors from Charlotte and Port Charlotte high schools. But the money didn’t just go to those 20.
“Every year we offer to renew scholarships to students of need,” Maggiore said. “This year we had 27 renewals.”
Maggiore said the Kiwanis at one time used slightly different criteria for students who were more in need than other scholarship, or merit, winners and that plan was not working well. Those students often dropped out after the first year or so.
“We began giving scholarships of need based on tougher criteria and it has worked well,” he said. Now, those scholarship winners regularly graduate from college.
The money this year was doled out in awards of $2,750 for renewal scholarships; $1,650 to merit winners and $5,029 to needs-based winners.
Next year, the Kiwanis are branching out to award money to students in the nursing program at Charlotte Technical College.
Maggiore said it is the first step toward more involvement helping students who want to learn a trade — and nursing was a good place to start considering the shortage the nation and this area face.
“We’re going to give $5,000 to Charlotte Tech and (Director Deelynn) Bennett will give out the money as needed to students in the nursing program,” he said. “It must go to an adult student who began the program while in a Charlotte County high school.”
Maggiore said another new endeavor he will pursue is to try to get more endowment sponsors — who donate $20,000 within a five-year period and can put their name on the scholarship.
“I want to go to trades groups with that offer,” he said. “Along with their name they can stipulate things like the scholarship has to go to a Charlotte High or Port Charlotte High student.”
A lot of people have gotten a boost toward a college graduation thanks to the Kiwanis Foundation — like those smiling faces you see in the photo. Congratulations to the students and to the Kiwanians for a great program to benefit our community.
