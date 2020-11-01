If you’re tired of talking about tomorrow’s election, like me, I have a great idea.
Let’s talk about our nation’s veterans. Let’s talk about the folks who accepted the challenge to put on a uniform and protect our country — whether that meant hunkering down in the jungles of Vietnam, fighting the bitter cold in Korea or serving a number of technical support duties here in the states and all over the world.
November is their month.
Yes, thanks to people like Bill Aikens, Steve Lineberry and Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, we’re going to take a whole month to celebrate our veterans and salute their service. It will be, I am told, the largest veterans celebration on the United States.
Deutsch will make it official when he introduces a proclamation for Veterans Appreciation Month at next week’s Charlotte County Commission meeting.
It all starts with a Nov. 7 ceremony at the Southwest Florida Vietnam Memorial Wall in Punta Gorda. The event includes a free meal for vets at Laishley Park. Then, on Veterans Day Nov. 11, there will be a free breakfast for vets at the All-Star Sports Grill in Port Charlotte.
But that’s just the start.
On Nov. 16, a roll call of the 58,318 names on the Vietnam Memorial Wall will begin at the gazebo in Punta Gorda’s Veterans Park. Dozens of volunteers will participate up to 10 hours a day through Friday, Nov. 20, to read the name of every military person who died in Vietnam.
When the last name is read, you can head for the Tiki Bar at Four Points by Sheraton for a free concert that will last into the night. Chris Noel, James Marvell (formerly of Mercy), Bobby G. Rice, Butch Gerace and the Bandana Band and Tomey Sellars will all perform. It has a heavy country flavor but there will be some top-notch music.
Also on Friday, there will be a huge veterans celebration at the Charlotte Sports Park on El Jobean Road across from the Charlotte County Fairgrounds (in case you weren’t sure where that is). It starts at noon with the playing of the “Star Spangled Banner,” speeches and the placing of the wreath by SFC (Ret) Melvin Morris, a medal of honor recipient. There will be free helicopter rides in a Huey most of the afternoon.
Saturday, Nov. 21, the sponsors bring the hammer down with a parade from the Charlotte Harbor beach complex to the William R. Gaines Memorial Park on Edgewater Drive.
“It will be the first real parade this side of the bridge in Port Charlotte that we’ve ever had,” Deutsch said proudly. “We’ll have three bands, military vehicles and honor our Vietnam vets.”
Then, with gates opening at 11 a.m., there will be a huge Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans 2020 celebration back at the Sports Park.
Mike Riley and the Boogiemen, Jack Michael Band, Bandana, Chris Noel, James Marvell, Bobby G. Rice, Tomey Sellars, Marcella Brown, Chukulla, Celene Galvin and the Last Patrol will perform before the headliner, Lee Greenwood, does a full show featuring his classic hit “God Bless the USA.”
Are you dripping with patriotism yet?
If not, then get ready because there will be fireworks, too.
I’m worn out just writing about all these events. Imagine how tired Aikens, Lineberry and Deutsch will be by the end of the month.
