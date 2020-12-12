The on-and-off cold weather lately helps give us that feeling of Christmas and holiday season the past couple of weeks. The cooler air is always welcomed by me. I think most of us live here for the warm weather, but some cold air is a nice break every once in a while.
We’re very fortunate to live in one of the places with the most enjoyable winter weather. This time of year gives us the opportunity to open the doors and windows, as long they have screens. Our winters are why the seasonal population increases by approximately 20-30%, depending on where you live.
I had an early preview of the colder weather a few weeks ago during another trip to Tallahassee. I had the opportunity to visit with the team at the Florida Press Association, Florida TaxWatch and some other organizations. It was also the same week our legislators were in town for swearing-in ceremonies and some preliminary meetings.
It was great to see our capital beginning to return to normal since it was shut down so many months ago. Of course, Tallahassee is bustling during the legislative session, but that only lasts for four months with the preliminary meetings. The rest of the activity comes from the colleges in the city and the many lobbyists with their downtown offices. Tallahassee is home to Florida State University, Florida A&M University and Flagler College. I ended up staying in a hotel between FSU and Florida A&M campuses, which made me one of the oldest people in the area.
I was amazed at the way the college kids dressed during what I considered to be very cold weather. Many were wearing shorts and T-shirts with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Some guys were jogging without shirts. Of course, thinking back, I do recall skiing in my shorts once when I was a teen. I assumed many of the students were from somewhere up north. The students who were bundled up like me were probably from Florida.
My trip included planning for Public Notices Day during the legislative session and the possibility of 2022 statewide candidate debates that are traditionally sponsored by the Florida Press Association along with some other organizations. The 2022 debates should include the governor’s race and Marco Rubio’s U.S. Senate seat. Allen Ellison has already announced his candidacy to run against Sen. Rubio. Many of us are probably tired of politics after such a long presidential election cycle, but 2022 will be an important election for Florida voters.
Some are speculating Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried may run against Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gwen Graham ran for governor 2018 and might be another potential candidate. All the Democrat challengers will have a tough battle on their hands to win a statewide race. President Donald J. Trump had a decisive victory in the state of Florida over President-elect Joe Biden. President Trump improved his performance in Florida over his 2016 victory.
Some are speculating that Gov. Desantis’ close ties to President Trump may hurt his hopes of reelection in 2022. Others believe that the relationship will help him. Many times, the party in the White House loses more elections in the off year.
Gov. DeSantis received a lot of praise from both sides when he took office in 2018. This year he’s received more criticism due to the pandemic and the unemployment system he inherited. I think fixing the unemployment system should be a priority for the governor and the Legislature if they want to win over some voters in 2022. The distribution and educational campaigns of vaccines will need to be executed without any issues. Continuing to add protections to Florida’s precious waters is always an important issue for most Floridians.
Many of us may be dealing with a bit of election fatigue, but now is the time to let our legislators know what you want them to accomplish. It will be a tough year for our legislators due to the estimated $5.2 billion in lost tax revenue thanks to COVID-19. The upcoming session will be more about asking our legislators what not to cut. Let you legislators know what is important to you and your community.
You can contact them at:
State representatives
State Rep. Mike Grant (R-Port Charlotte)
Port Charlotte Office: 941-613-0914
Tallahassee Office: 850-717-5075
State Rep. James Buchanan (R-Sarasota)
North Port Office: 941-429-4560
Tallahassee Office: 850-717-5074
State Rep. Melony Bell (R-Bartow)
Fort Meade Office: 863-285-1101
Tallahassee Office: 850-717-5056
State senators
Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota)
Sarasota Office: 941-378-6309
Tallahassee Office: 850-487-5023
Sen. Ben Albritton (R-Bartow)
Bartow Office: 863-534-0073
Punta Gorda Office: 941-575-5717
Tallahassee Office: 850-487-5026
State officials
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)
Tallahassee Office: 850-488-7146
