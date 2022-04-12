Traditional Ukrainian Easter eggs, called pysanky, are painstakingly inscribed with intricate designs symbolizing love, rebirth and fruitful harvest.
This Easter, with the Ukrainian homeland under siege, that message of hope has turned bittersweet, but a local project hopes to help.
RESTAURANTS SUPPORT ROTARY RELIEF PROJECT
Collaborating with Poland’s Czestochowa Rotary Club, just over the Ukrainian border, the Punta Gorda Rotary Club launched a Ukrainian Relief Project in early March.
The local club is raising funds for Czestochowa to purchase medical and food supplies for refugees arriving in Poland, and for delivery to especially needy locations in Ukraine.
“So far we've received a $5,000 match from the Rotary Club of Milford, New Hampshire, and contributions from the Sarasota Gulf Coast and Pelican Bay Rotary clubs," Past club President James Williams said. He is also its global grants coordinator.
"Charlotte County residents, including snowbirds from as far away as Nebraska, have generously donated over $10,000," he said. "Our aim is to continue providing relief funds for as long as the need exists.”
After Rotary raised $3,000 at Taste of Punta Gorda and TT’s Tiki Bar, several local restaurants have stepped up to the plate.
Smugglers Enterprises Inc. Foundation, representing Captain’s Table, Harpoon Harry’s and Laishley Crab House, donated $5,000.
Peace River Brewing Co. & Home of Thai Sushi is making a cash contribution. The Wyvern’s Perch 360 is mixing up Ukrainian Blue Lemonades from which proceeds go to Ukraine Relief. The Belgian Monk, Carmelo's Italian Ristorante, Event Elements, The Grill at 1951, PG Social House, Tamiami Tavern and Village Fish Market also plan to participate, with special drinks, meals, raffles or collections.
“I'm hoping other restaurants will embrace the Ukraine Relief idea, too,” Williams said.
Online contributions: https://punta-gorda-rotary-club.square.site. Mail-in contributions: Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation (Ukrainian Relief), P.O. Box 511132, Punta Gorda, FL 33951.
A NORTH PORT UKRAINIAN EASTER
Pysanky symbolize fruitful harvest, which could also be the motto of North Port’s K&K Bakery, established more than nine years ago by Ukrainian owner Igor Kostov.
The shop thrives on a fresh harvest of kosher flour, organic fruits, live yeast and grass-fed dairy, with no trans fats or artificial flavors.
Each spring they prepare a special holiday food whose warm aroma is well known to Ukrainian families: sweet Ukrainian Easter bread, or paska (literally, “Easter”).
K&K Bakery ($, O), 941-423-1700, 13661 Tamiami Trail, North Port, is open Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m.
NINO’S MEANS TRADITION
Just like in the movies.
William and Rosalie were working at Bear Stearns when Will Levi happened to step into an elevator she was riding and upended her lunch all over an expensive silk dress.
“Let me get it cleaned for you!” he offered.
“No, you can take me out to dinner,” she fired back.
“That was the most expensive dinner I’ve ever had, and she’s still the love of my life,” he said.
Over that dinner, the two financiers chuckled when they discovered their families owned Italian bakeries on opposite sides of Brooklyn. Seems they’d both come from generations of bakers with roots in Naples and Sicily.
When the retired couple bought Nino’s Bakery in Port Charlotte, their love story just got bigger and better. The business kept on growing, like out-of-control dough, and is now owned by their seventh-generation-baker children.
Nino’s has evolved from a tiny wholesale storefront into today’s bakery/restaurant/nightclub on Punta Gorda’s Cooper Street extension. It now has everything from bakery to breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus a club for live comedy, music and karaoke.
Two Levi family traditions return every spring: pizza rustica (Sicilian Easter meat pie) and Easter egg bread, a Neapolitan specialty that embodies the season.
To make the bread, Italian sweet dough is gently braided around pastel eggs, in a wreath, brushed with apricot glaze, baked to a glistening brown and sprinkled with multicolored nonpareils.
“It’s basically a Jewish challah bread recipe, made a little sweeter," Will said. "You have two holidays the same time of year, Easter and Passover, from two different civilizations, both embracing family and tradition, intertwined in one holiday bread.
“Never mind that I’m from an Italian Catholic family with a Jewish name. That’s another story.”
Nino’s ($$, O), 941-833-8912, 3151 Cooper Street, is open Monday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday to 8 p.m., Thursday to Saturday to 9 p.m. and later, Sunday to 8 p.m.
Reserve a $19.99 Take ‘n’ Heat Easter Dinner (spiral-cut honey-glazed ham, yams, Nino’s famous stuffing and Will’s green bean casserole) by Apr. 14, for pickup Saturday 2 p.m. to Sunday 2 p.m., when Nino’s closes for Easter.
HAVE A YUMMIES EASTER
Baking 8,000 Polish paczkis for Fat Tuesday apparently didn’t wear him out. Yummies Donuts & BBQ baker Allen Tines is ready to make all his usual Eastertime treats.
Co-owner Karen Tines reported, “We are making doughnuts decorated for Easter — some with Peeps.”
Yummies Donuts & BBQ ($), 941-493-7170, 2001 Tamiami Trail, South Venice, is open Thursday and Friday 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday to 4 p.m., Sunday to 2 p.m.
ICE CREAM AND ICING
Punta Gorda’s Zoet Sweet Boutique is well known not just for its ice cream and snack bar, but also for pastries, cookies and decorated cakes.
Although they’ll be closed on Easter Sunday, their moist, fresh carrot cake will be available by the slice on Saturday. When you come for your slice, have some of April’s favorite Flavor of the Month, too: blueberry-lemon ice cream.
Zoet Sweet Boutique & Zoet Snack Bar ($-$$), 941-769-1745, 27670 Bermont Road (Winn-Dixie plaza), Punta Gorda, is open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
HOWARD’S SWEET PEEPS
Not to be left out because they’re just a creamery, Howard’s Hershey’s Ice Cream in Port Charlotte is garnishing waffle bowls and shakes with the birds and bunnies of the season.
Peeps waffle ice cream bowls and Peeps shakes are on special for Easter.
Howard’s Hershey’s Ice Cream ($, O), 941-889-7789, 1700 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open daily noon to 9 p.m.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.