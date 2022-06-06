They’re living the American dream.
And they don’t want it to end.
Jordy Beumer and Sharon Hooijkaas left their native Amsterdam for Punta Gorda and have owned Zoet Sweet Boutique for six years now. Their food and sweets have become a must-have for customers — especially those of Dutch descent who have not been able to get their favorite Netherlands foods in America.
Their cakes, sweets, ice cream and dinner dishes have become so popular they are looking to expand, for a second time. They have already set up a restaurant in a once-vacant unit next to their sweet shop, but that’s just a start. Their catering and wholesale business is picking up and forcing them to consider building an industrial kitchen.
But, before they make that kind of investment, they have a hurdle to clear.
The E-2 visas, that allowed them to come to the U.S. as investors, were temporary and can now only be renewed for two to five years. They run out next year. And, an E-2 visa cannot be turned into a green card, which is the normal route most immigrants take if they want to live here.
“We want to go for an E-1 visa that would eventually allow us to get a green card,” Sharon said.
“Right now, we can’t get a loan to expand or hire people (because of the visa problem),” Jordy said, adding that even another E-2 extension would not give them the security they need to expand and invest in their business.
Talk about a dilemma.
Their success depends a lot on support from us. E-1 visas are awarded people who have special talents or are especially important in their community.
“There are so many hoops you have to jump through,” Sharon lamented.
“We are trying to do things the right way,” Jordy explained. “We are getting recommendation letters from companies we work with and from businesses we sell wholesale to. We need to show those businesses rely on us.
“We’re even talking to Charlotte Technical College about doing an internship program,” he said.
I haven’t tried any of their products, but the stuff they make has to be good.
They’ve won several awards for their desserts and homemade ice cream — like the Guinness ice cream they deliver to the Celtic Ray — and they were recently named best place for lunch and best caterer in the Harbor’s Hottest poll.
Jordy was a chef in the Netherlands and taught Sharon all about baking. She picked it up fast and now makes all the custom cakes and sweets.
The couple relies on a seven-to-eight person staff, some full-time, some part-time, to help them prepare foods and cater to weddings, parties and even church events.
“Right now we need a good baker, but they are very hard to find,” Jordy said.
Almost as difficult as an E-1 visa.
You may want to drop by their sweet shop or restaurant at 27670 Bermont Road in Punta Gorda, Units 2 and 3. If you do, tell me how you liked it and maybe you can write a letter telling those visa folks you want to keep Jordy and Sharon here.
