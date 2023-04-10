I have never been a big fan of musicals. I don’t like it when what should be dialogue is sung. It just doesn’t feel right to me.
But, I love dance movies with great soundtracks. Or any movie with a great soundtrack.
I’m talking about “American Graffiti,” for example. I bought the album. Of course, that music may not be something our kids and grandkids would find to be very cool.
How about dance movies though? “Dirty Dancing” has to be right at the top. And, for southerners there’s an obscure dance movie called “Shag: The Movie,” that despite being a little corny is really a lot of fun. It was an early movie for some people who went on to be big or semi-big stars like Bridget Fonda, Annabeth Gish, Phoebe Cates, Scott Coffey and Tyrone Power Jr.
There are others like: “Saturday Night Fever,” with John Travolta; “Honey,” with Jessica Alba; “Step Up,” with Channing Tatum; “Footloose,” with Kevin Bacon (I like the original best although Julianne Hough was great in the remake); and “Save the Last Dance.” I’m not counting any of the “Magic Mike” movies as dance movies. Sorry.
I’m casting my vote today for the best dance performances in a movie:
1) The opening dance with Patrick Swayze dancing with multiple partners to the song “Do You Love Me.”
2) Scott Coffey and Annabeth Gish in the finals of the shag contest dancing to “Stagger Lee.”
3) John Travolta in the disco dance contest in “Saturday Night Fever.”
What about you? What are your favorites?
While I am trying to fill out my list of all-time favorites, I came up with some questions. So, if you’ll pardon me for asking:
• Do you know Judy Trevillian? If so, maybe you know she has a fun hobby of cutting out every Charlie the Gator quip from our front page and pasting them in a scrapbook-like folder with a copy of the story our ol’ gator is referring to. Trevillian is headed back to Michigan for the summer and won’t be able to cut out the items, but she will keep up with Charlie via the e-edition.
• Did you know redfish could be bad for you? A study by Florida International University found that 94% of the redfish it caught and examined were contaminated with pharmaceuticals throughout the state. The problem is pharmaceuticals that enter bays and estuaries through wastewater discharge, sewage leaks and spills, and seepage from septic tanks.
• Will any developer ever come up with a plan that Punta Gorda residents will approve of?
• Did you go to the big country music fest at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds a week ago? I hear there was some real big time talent there.
• Which one of Sunseeker’s proposed restaurants sounds best to you? I’m still waiting for a Long John Silver’s to return
• And finally, are you and your significant other two of the 5,570,889 Florida married couples who are blissfully happy? A study and survey by QuestionPro said 68% of Florida couples are in that state of mind. But, guess which state had the happiest married couples? West Virginia, my home, at 90%.

