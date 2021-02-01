Happy Groundhog Day.
Where did January go? First of all, I want to thank Mayor Lynne Matthews for last week’s State of the City address. Her presentation was excellent and highlighted what the city hopes to achieve in 2021. I am sure Lynne would also want to thank the city employees who helped her put everything together and for making the presentation so informative. The presentation is available on the city's website.
As we enter a new month, our focus turns to our program of work and when the PG Chamber might be best able to return to the full list of events that we are famed for. The Wine and Jazz Festival, usually held this month, has been postponed to later in the year. Anyone already with pre-booked tickets will automatically be informed when the new dates are confirmed. We are currently working with the artists’ agents and venues to get all the moving pieces reassembled. We shall constantly be reviewing the latest COVID-19 protocols to ensure we are fully complying with all recommended requirements.
The Resource Development Committee of the Chamber has agreed to proceed with our open-air Pirates in Paradise event on April 10 on the great lawn of the Tiki Bar, behind the Four Points by Sheraton, Punta Gorda. It is free to attend from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Music will be provided by Michael Haymans (1 p.m. to 2 p.m.), Deb and the Dynamics ( 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.) and Jesse Rice with guest John Patti (4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.). Jesse Rice is an award-winning writer and artist based out of Nashville, whose songs have been cut by Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, Chase Rice, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, McBryde and Colt Ford.
You will also be invited to visit and participate in Rum Row. Local Florida Rum distilleries have been invited and each will present two signature sample drinks. For the purchase of a rum passport, you will receive a 5.5-oz Festival-branded sample cup, in order to taste each cocktail once. You will also receive a magic doubloon, which you will use to vote for your favorite cocktail. The cocktail/distillery will be presented with the Blue Ribbon Award and bragging rights for one full year, just prior to the arrival of Jesse Rice on stage.
If you like the rum cocktail so much, there will be a bar adjacent to the rum row for you to purchase a full glass. Also at the festival, there’ll be pirate and mermaid costume contests, booths with festival glitter and a photo booth to prove what you did. Would you like the VIP experience? We are offering limited VIP stage front tables for parties (in the same bubble) of four or six maximum. These tables are available for $180 for a table of four and $200 for a table of six. The price automatically includes your pass to Rum Row and serviced food and beverage runners, so you will never have to stand in line for your delights. To reserve your tables, please call 941-639-3720. We thank our sponsors: WhitCo Insurance, Michael Saunders & Company, Expedia Cruises – Land, Sea and Air and Songwritersisland.com. We hope you‘ll enjoy this outdoors, by the water, adventure.
Our February business networking is all in place. Our protocols remain in place. We only allow up to 50 masked participants and an RSVP to 941-639-3720 is essential, 48 hours prior to the date.
On Feb. 10, we start at the Village Fish Market in Fishermen’s Village at 7:15 a.m. with our February Business Over Breakfast. Attendance is free, since our hosts, Connect Print and Promotions, have graciously paid for the breakfast for all attendees. The meeting will conclude before 8:30 a.m.
On Feb. 16, our Business After Hours will be hosted at Illusions Salon and Spa, 115 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The event will be outdoors in their parking lot and again attendance is free, thanks to their generous hospitality. For this event, please bring along a gift to promote your business in the drawing.
On Feb. 24 at 12:30 p.m., we visit the new Harbor Social for our February Networking Luncheon. Cost to attend the lunch is $20, payable in advance by calling us on 941-639-3720.
Starting this week, our office is now open an additional two hours each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday for your convenience. Have you visited our offices recently? We are located at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda and we have two rooms filled with every piece of literature you could possibly need to make your stay, your residence or your business more fulfilling than ever. Don’t forget, if you prefer, our website www.puntagordachamber.com has a new addition: our new 2021 Member and Visitor Guide, which makes looking up our members and finding things to do even easier for you. The link you’ll find in the top right of our homepage.
Just a reminder, this coming Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, our citywide garage sale will be taking place in the Bal Harbor Plaza, at the corner of Aqui Esta and Bal Harbor Boulevard in PGI. There are still spaces available for vendors if you have stuff you want to sell. Call us on 941-639-3720. Cost is only $15 for which you get two parking spaces – one for your car and one for your tables of goods. If you prefer, you may offload into the two spaces and remove your car from the cordoned off area. Registration must be done prior to 2 p.m. on Friday – no drive-ups please. Space is limited and this event is always very popular.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
Charlotte Sun is a proud Platinum sponsor of this Chamber.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.