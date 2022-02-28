I’ve not read the book, but I am already fascinated with Isabella — the Whale Who Learned to Fly. And I know my grandson would love it too.
And I’ve never met the author, Lisa Scharnagl, face to face. But I am equally impressed with her ability to juggle so many very different goals in her life and get a book published world wide.
Let me tell you about Lisa and Isabella.
Lisa is a 28-year-old nursing student who lives in Port Charlotte and moved here from New Jersey to care for her elderly grandparents. When they passed, she made a commitment to go into the medical field and concentrate on geriatrics.
“They had Alzheimer’s and other conditions,” she said in a telephone interview. “I want to work with elderly. I get a kick out of them.”
She has her CNA and is in her final year of study for an RN license at Keiser University in Sarasota.
Besides going into medicine, Lisa has another love. She loves to write. She is so talented she can write, rhyme and illustrate her books (I say books because she has two more almost ready to go).
She wrote her story of Isabella as a song when she was 18. Since then she went on to illustrate it and self-publish it as a book. But, not satisfied with the meager returns, she sent her transcript to Olympia Publishing in London, England.
“And, they loved it,” she said. “They are the same publisher that does the ‘Bumble Bee’ books. They picked it up. It all happened quicker than I thought it would.”
Her book is not only on Amazon now, but you can pick up a copy at Barnes and Noble nationwide.
In case you haven’t figured it out by the title, the book is all in rhyme and it’s about a whale named Isabella who always wanted to fly. I won’t give it all away and spoil it for your kids and grandkids.
Lisa says no matter where her career leads here — practicing medicine or becoming a famous author — she plans to stay in Port Charlotte. She is a little different than a typical 28-year-old as she enjoys the laid back Charlotte County area.
“I love it here,” she said. “I am not a big party person. My parents are getting older and I want to be able to take care of them.”
Wow, I hope my kids are thinking like that.
Lisa said she has taken her book to preschools and daycares and the kids like it. Judging by some of the reviews on Amazon, etc. she is not making that up.
One said: “I’ve followed this artist for some time and am thrilled to see her work in print. It’s a beautifully illustrated book for the little ones, and I plan to buy a second copy for a friend’s little girl ...”
Even another said the book has: “clever rhyming, adorable illustrations, it’s a sweet story. Thoroughly enjoyable for young readers and adults alike.”
Lisa said she has two more stories ready to go now ...”I just need to finish illustrations. My next story is ‘Detective Dan and the Missing Plan. Dan is a fox. It’s a silly little story. Then I have one about a flamingo and chaos at the zoo.”
I think Lisa has a great future whether it is in medicine or books. But, I’m just not sure she will find a more lovable character than her flying whale, Isabella.
