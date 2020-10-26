Lots of main streets have their favorite independent doughnut shop, with lines out the door every weekend. Saugus and Boston have Kane’s. Southwick, Massachusetts, loves Mrs. Murphy’s.
Though comedian Larry Miller admitted he doesn’t seek out doughnut shops, his producer, “Col. Jeff” Fox, did, while visiting Port Charlotte family who ended up nicknaming him “Donut Boy” because of it.
Afterwards, Fox called Abbe’s Donut Nook “the greatest doughnut shop in the history of the world.” Even its plain cake doughnuts, he reported, were “so good it was loony.”
Pretty accurate, we’d say.
Abbe’s family surname now unites a trio of wildly popular outlets, all using the same 40-year-old recipes.
Dan Loupe and his wife, Liz, an original Abbe, now own not only the Port Charlotte and new Englewood Event Center Abbe’s locations. They’ve gone from nonaffiliation with what was once brother-in-law Art Duncan’s North Port store to owning it, too.
Backstory: In the 1970s, Liz’s parents, Jean and Marnon Abbe, opened the first Abbe’s Donut Nook on South McCall Road in Englewood. A decade later, Duncan and the Abbes’ older daughter, Valerie, started the North Port Abbe’s Donuts. In December 2011, Liz and Dan launched the Charlotte Square shop, adopting the original Abbe’s Donut Nook name.
They’re still growing.
“We opened Abbe’s Lil Donut Nook in Englewood at the tail end of season 2017,” Dan said. “But I’m not sure everyone knew we were there.”
So, in February, the Lil Nook moved from its challenged South Indiana Avenue location, with lil' parking or visibility, into the Englewood Event Center. While the Event Center remains largely unused during the pandemic, Abbe’s keeps the place jumping.
But, Dan confided, North Port had issues after Valerie passed away in 2016 and widower Art Duncan fell into deep mourning.
“But now,” said Dan, “Art and I are making great doughnuts together every night in Port Charlotte. We want the same family feeling and quality, whether you’re at Englewood, Port Charlotte or North Port.”
They recently posted, “Our goal is to Make Abbe’s Great Again. Robin Moroni (the Loupes’ daughter), Art Duncan and the original Abbe’s family are back with our North Port location. Welcome back, North Port. We've missed you.”
On the reopened shop’s first weekend, North Port was lined up out the door.
Abbe’s Donut Shop ($), 941-426-5758, 13625 Tamiami Trail, North Port, is open Tuesday to Sunday 5 a.m. to noon.
WAFFLE HOUSE, 24-365 AGAIN
The iconic yellow shoebox isn’t really a Waffle House unless you can crawl in at 3 a.m. to absorb the evening’s excesses with a heap of hash browns “scattered, smothered and covered.”
We don’t recommend excess, of course, but now you can once again visit Punta Gorda’s downtown Waffle House anytime you want.
“It was an odd experience opening this Waffle House,” said general manager Dave Robbins. “We opened in the last week of to-go in May, then went through 25% and 50%. We were open 24 hours for a while, until COVID-19 cases spiked.”
For two months they were open only 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Robbins was doing most of the cooking. Now 90 percent fully staffed, he’s open 24-365 again.
The cult diner’s new GM has a Punta Gorda cult following of his own, from attending Charlotte High, managing the IceHouse Pub, co-owning The Belgian Monk and teaching philosophy at Florida SouthWestern.
But Robbins, who’d happily worn professor and barkeep hats, had never cooked before. And a Waffle House general manager is expected to be the best cook in the house.
“I can manage a restaurant and do numbers,” he’d told his superiors. “But you’re going to have to teach me how to cook eggs.”
He went through hundreds of them, but now he’s got egg flipping down to an efficient art—with both hands if needed. He admits that cooking, the most difficult part of his new job, is now his favorite.
“Whether you’re a professor, a bartender or a Waffle House cook, you’re always on stage. I’ve gotten used to people staring at me.”
Of another career shift he once said, “Running a bar is the same as teaching philosophy. Having an open atmosphere that’s fun and friendly for all.”
Now he can say the same of his Waffle House, where customers hail him with “Dave’s cooking today.”
Waffle House ($-$$), 941-916-2705, 1228 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, is open 24-365 and can promise, said Robbins, “a pretty plate of food very quickly,” using a time-honored verbal calling-and-marking system that’s more efficient than any POS (point of sale system).
CODY’S OWNER’S IN THE HOUSE
There’s nothing like an active onsite owner, especially at a chain.
That’s why, a year ago, owner Brian Smith stepped back into Port Charlotte Town Center’s anchor eatery, Cody’s Original Roadhouse. All he’d known for 40 years was car sales, so he had a lot of questions for staff.
“We hit some bumps in the road,” he admitted. “That’s why I’m here every day now, hand-cutting the steaks, making sure Cody’s recipes are done right.”
While mega-chains like Ruby Tuesday and TGI Fridays close their doors, and malls echo with emptiness, Smith remains confident.
“Many days, we draw more people than the mall does,” he said. “We’re not going anywhere.”
More independent than most chains, Florida’s 11 Cody’s “have a common menu and recipes, but that’s about it,” Smith said. “They’re all 20 to 25 years old, very old school and don’t really seek to grow. I had to pull teeth to get this one because they hadn’t opened one in forever.”
Despite the pandemic, sales are ahead of last year’s. No surprise that their dessert-to-go sales — of comfort cake like the towering four-layer slice — went through the roof.
Cody’s Original Roadhouse ($-$$), 941-629-2639, is open Monday and Tuesday 3 to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday noon to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 9:30 p.m., Sunday noon to 8 p.m. Live entertainment Fridays on the patio.
KEY WEST SUBS’ AMERICAN DREAM
Key West Subs has been an Englewood Sun Readers’ Choice first-place sandwich shop winner for 12 of its 14 years in business, including 2020, when it was one of the few shops still serving throughout the pandemic.
New German owners Zdenka and Nico Kraemer are upholding the store’s quality standards. Their next step: opening a sister store in Charlotte Square, managed by previous owner Linda Bryant.
“We have big American dreams,” said Zdenka. “We want to open even more sub shops.”
Key West Subs ($), 941-474-4524, 2828 S. McCall Road (Tiffany Square Plaza), Englewood, is open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Coming soon, with the same hours, to 2150 Tamiami Trail (Charlotte Square), Port Charlotte.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
