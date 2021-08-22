It took Dr. Stephen Schroering one trip to Haiti, and he was hooked.
The Punta Gorda physician was coerced into making that trip 17 years ago, after helping a child from there overcome a rare disease.
"A nurse with the World Harvest Mission called me and asked if I could help with a boy she brought to the U.S.," he recalled. "His right hand was two and one-half the size of his left and an orthopedist wanted to amputate the hand. I just happened to have trained under a physician who was a hand specialist and I was able to get the boy an appointment in California with that man.
"Turns out, the doctor was on his way to a forum in Amsterdam with some of the world's top authorities. They said don't amputate. What he had was a rare disease — the same thing the 'elephant man' had. They saved his hand and today he is a great musician and artist and was just accepted to college."
The nurse who introduced Schroering to the boy kept badgering the doctor to visit Haiti and see the need there. Finally, he agreed.
"She knew it would just take one trip," he said. "I saw the suffering of small children who had no clean water. They were full of worms. They were starving. It was just horrific.
"When I was walking out of the mountains, I said to myself, 'How can you know you can make a difference here and not come back?'"
Since that trip, Schroering has returned to Haiti several times a year, often with other doctors he has recruited but sometimes alone to work with World Harvest Mission.
The earthquake that has devastated the nation has been a personal struggle for him as he wants to get back and help, but he knows he has to plan for the trip and organize some relief that will help sustain the villagers he is used to seeing.
"There is an orphanage there that houses up to 100 people that World Harvest Mission built," he said. "When the 'quake hit, it scared the dickens out of the children because the building shook. But it is still standing.
"There is a six-bed hospital there and the doctor I talked to the other day said people are sleeping wall to wall on the floors and even on the ground outside, waiting for treatment. I asked him what he needed most and he said sutures. So many people have wounds they can't treat."
Schroering said each trip to Haiti can be dangerous. Gangs will often barricade the mountain roads and ask for money to pass.
"While you are negotiating with them, others will go behind your vehicle and put up another barricade so you can't back up. A couple years ago some American doctors were taking computers to a school and the gang opened fire when they tried to back up. The doctor in the front passenger's seat was hit in the neck and almost died."
Schroering said people who live in the area where he visits almost all have homes, or huts, with dirt floors. And, when it rains hard like the recent tropical storm that hit, there will be mudslides.
"The mothers and fathers will stand up all night holding their children while the mud runs under their homes.
"These people just can't get a break. Hurricanes, earthquakes, diseases we have eradicated like tuberculosis, mumps and measles ... it's terrible."
Schroering said if you want to help, the best idea is to go to worldharvestmission.org and see what you can donate.
"I asked the doctor there how many people had died," Schroering said. "He said '46.' And I asked him, 'How many were children?' He said '46.'"
It's enough to break your heart.
