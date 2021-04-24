Sometimes you just have to do the impossible.
A year ago, many of us were facing COVID-19 with a list of impossible tasks. How could we educate children entirely virtually? How could we help parents get to work with many childcare centers closed? How could we feed families who had the proverbial rug pulled out from under them with a job loss they never could have predicted? How could we protect our seniors from this virus while also providing them the social support they already lacked?
At United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC), we were faced with the impossible goal of sticking to our mission of mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, while being separated physically from the community we aim to mobilize and serve.
To reach our impossible goal we had to achieve a few impossible tasks. One was to maintain a voice in the community and the other was to reach our campaign goal.
Like clockwork, our fiscal year ends every March 31, allowing us to breathe in April. It is our routine. We work hard; we breathe; we repeat. This April we are breathing deeper than we could have imagined.
In a COVID world, I never would have thought UWCC would meet our campaign goal. Our team certainly aimed to try, but we were cautiously optimistic. The impossible became possible when we not only met our goal, but we exceeded it — due to the support of all our partners and supporters.
This month we not only take time to breathe, but also to reflect and celebrate, and thank the people who made it possible. You made this possible.
Exceeding our campaign goal means that we can continue to fund the amazing work of our Community Collaborations. It means that we can provide leveraged support to our funded agencies. We can provide free tax preparation services for another tax season and keep families in their homes through the Season of Sharing program.
And it just plain means so much to me.
At UWCC we adhere to high standards, each year during this time, we also do a review of these standards, holding ourselves accountable. We stand by a philosophy of organizational excellence, and we believe you saw that this year.
That brings me to our other impossible task — maintaining a voice in the community. This was a difficult challenge for all of us during this past year, but UWCC was blessed with a platform in The Daily Sun that I believe has made all the difference and we are so grateful. This was an opportunity to share our voice in a new way and ensure that we continued fulfilling our mission to mobilize.
I remember brainstorming with the team and shaking my head, thinking we could never come up with a new topic every week for 52 weeks in a year. Talk about impossible! But we were determined to try.
Our goal with the weekly column was to speak to the community about the work we are doing and the work our partner agencies do day in and day out. We wanted Charlotte County to understand who we are, and why we need you to support the work we do.
By the results of our annual campaign, it appears that we reached this goal! But I want to hear from you. Have the weekly columns helped you understand the work we do, and the value we bring to this amazing community? Have we succeeded in helping you to understand who we are?
You are invited to reach out to me via email. I look forward to hearing your thoughts, your questions, your concerns.
My inbox is always open: director@unitedwayccfl.org.
