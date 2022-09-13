Good day to all!

Did you know that the Native American sculpture by Peter Wolf Toth next to the Freeman House was carved from a tree planted by Marian McAdow over 100 years ago?


“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. We are also always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit Charlotte County Historical Center Society online, or call 941-613-3228 for more information.

