We are fortunate to live in a community where good people are doing great things. At its June 3 meeting, Punta Gorda City Council endorsed the efforts of TEAM Punta Gorda to move forward on the America in Bloom pilot project.
America in Bloom is a national program dedicated to helping communities flourish. It is their belief that “communities are more welcoming and vibrant with colorful plants and trees in clean environments.”
TEAM Punta Gorda has organized a collaborative committee to work on implementation of a design for the downtown area. The committee currently includes members of the PGI Green Thumbs, Punta Gorda Garden Club and Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. Other partners may join as the project moves forward.
The project goal is to enhance the landscaping of Punta Gorda’s downtown streets with low-maintenance decorative planters and other floral features. The group has developed a preliminary plan for a Taylor Street pilot program. The total pilot project has a budget of $20,016.
Local business owner, community supporter and philanthropist Alan Schulman has graciously committed to fund the pilot project. Thank you Mr. Schulman for this generous beautification gift.
Another example of good people doing great things is happening courtesy of the Blanchard House Museum. While the Blanchard House Museum remains closed to visitors because of the COVID-19 situation, residents can view the new virtual exhibit entitled Pandemic remotely. The exhibit discusses the parallels between the Spanish Flu of 1918 and the current pandemic. View the presentation on the Blanchard House Museum website or directly at https://bit.ly/2YE2YyL.
Also happening this week city of Punta Gorda utility customers are receiving a letter from Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA). Earlier this year the city council authorized a marketing agreement with SLWA to offer utility customers affordable solutions to protect them from the cost and inconvenience of home repair emergencies, including water service line leaks on their property. Homeowners are often unaware these types of repairs are not covered by basic homeowners insurance policies or by the city. If you have questions about the services available visit www.slwofa.com or calling toll-free 866-922-9006.
Resident engagement is vital for a city to continue to provide great services and make decisions to benefit residents. For the first time ever the city of Punta Gorda will host a Virtual Town Hall webinar on June 19 at 10 a.m. Residents of Punta Gorda are invited to ask questions of city council, the city manager and department leaders in this two hour question and answer session that will take place via Zoom. Questions can be submitted through the Q and A feature on Zoom during the webinar. The link to attend is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87467962557. Please plan to log in a few minutes early to make sure your technology is working appropriately. Let’s continue to work together to do great things in Punta Gorda.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda City manger.
