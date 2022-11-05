While many tree failures can be traced to structural weaknesses that could be eliminated with training, some trees (and palms) are just naturally more wind resistant than others and better apt to survive a hurricane.

Many other factors can all contribute to tree stability in high winds including the amount of rain, tree health, soil conditions, and even other surrounding trees.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@

charlottecountyfl.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments