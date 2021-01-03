The beloved (but unrelated) Yum Yum Bakery and Yummies Donuts — along with Super Day Express, Port Charlotte’s bakery/deli in a Citgo station — were once the main sources of homemade baked goods in the Englewood area.
But these days, wherever you find yourself between Gasparilla and Placida roads, there’s a nearby baker who’s rising very early in the morning to feed you fresh comfort.
Owners Burak and Michelle Cakir recently converted a banquet room to a bakery at Gasparilla Road’s Ephesus Mediterranean Grill. Now they go to work at 4 in the morning to make desserts like macarons, doughnuts and six kinds of baklava.
They aren’t the only ones getting up early.
QUE-RICO EXPRESS — BAKERY AND MORE
The restaurant originally called K-Rico opened in North Port five years ago, operated by mother-son team Ruby and Ivan Tenorio. Almost at once, it began collecting kudos for owner friendliness and brilliantly fresh, authentic Colombian flavors.
Even though Ivan opens today’s Que-Rico Colombian Flavors only for takeout, with outdoor patio seating, it remains TripAdvisor’s number one North Port restaurant.
All this makes sense given that, in Spanish, “Que rico!” means, more or less, “How delightfully delicious!”
One day not long ago, Ruby stopped at the shuttered Gaspy’s Cafeteria in Rotonda West to pick up a couple of blenders for her restaurant.
She ended up with a lot more, eventually yielding to Gaspy’s owner Felix Toral’s prophecy that she was meant to own his then-year-old café.
“When are you picking up the key?” he urged.
Ivan told his mother she was crazy to consider it, but the offer proved irresistible to the Colombian cook who’d longed for her own special kitchen.
Tomorrow, Ruby proudly opens Que-Rico Express in 41 Chailett Road’s Plaza on the Cape.
Its redecorated interior is a joyful stroll down the brightly painted streets of Cartagena, Colombia. There, flowers cascade from balconies of contrasting colors. Here, parrots peer from the greenery decking Ruby’s walls. Latin music flows from her speakers.
Everything here means something — from a sign celebrating Ruby’s hometown of Cali to her own drum kit and a corner dedicated to construction helper Juancho. Even the restroom is a personal work of art.
In contrast to Que-Rico’s entrée selection, the Express menu focuses on breakfast and lunch, grab-and-go or seated service.
All-day breakfast includes all the inventory of a Colombian bakery and specialties like sweet or savory arepas (corn cakes), salchi-chuzo Colombian beer sausage skewers, and calentado, a traditional blend of rice, beans, sausage, scrambled eggs, salsa and scallions.
For lunch there are fresh soups, salads, hot sandwiches filled with succulent roast pork and basil chicken, shrimp ceviche, beef or chicken empanadas, and the mouthwatering Papa Rellena — Colombian-style beef -- and hardboiled-egg-stuffed potatoes.
“This is a really special place for me,” said Ruby. “It’s my soul, my baby, an unexpected pregnancy. And wait until you taste the Colombian coffee!”
Que-Rico Express ($-$$, O, M), 941-214-8101, 41 Chailett Road, Rotonda West, is open Tuesday to Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m., with beer, wine and authentic Colombian coffees.
Que-Rico Colombian Flavors ($$, O, M), 941-888-5647, 13648 Tamiami Trail, North Port, is open for takeout Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SASSY TARTS! — SWEET AND SAVORY PLACIDA BAKERY
Sassy Tarts! Bakery co-owner Chef Stephanie Brocardi Albin confessed that the first week in January is real bad for business.
Things don’t pick up again until the 80% fail rate for New Year’s resolutions starts kicking in.
The closer you live to Sassy Tarts’ seven-month-old home base at Placida Village, the sooner you’re likely to ditch that unrealistic resolve.
The instant you step in the door, you’re seduced by wafts of buttery sweetness from the onsite bakery. The display case will lead you on until you’ve taken home whole boxes of rich goodness, adorned with glistening maple leaves and whipped-cream rosettes.
The shop’s saucy moniker is a double entendre that this family of bakers — parents Jean-Pierre and Paula Brocardi, their daughter Stephanie, and her husband, Darel Albin — intended all along.
“My parents always had restaurants — in Marseilles, Antibes and Chamonix, France,” said Chef Steph. “So my brother and I grew up in kitchens, and I’ve loved to bake since I was a kid. Baking is very therapeutic for me. If I’m happy, I bake; if I’m sad, I bake. And we love to feed people, so it just grew from there.”
Their family pastry shop just outside L.A., Traditions of Provence, was voted Best Bakery in the Valley three years running — no mean feat in a town dusted with dozens of top-notch artisanal bakeries.
For eight years they’ve done the Englewood Farmers Market and others, where Jean-Pierre is known as “the charming French guy.” They got started with farmers markets on the east coast in 1997 in Fort Pierce, where they also ran an eatery called The Bistro.
One day, looking to settle once more into brick and mortar, they stumbled upon available space in Placida Village.
“We’re thrilled with it because the local community is so supportive,” said Brocardi Albin.
Although the Sassy Tarts family clearly has French roots, she explained that they wanted to fold their native culture into the new American culture that they’d chosen, creating a unique fusion.
For instance, they craft special once-a-year pot pies for every major holiday — including Thanksgiving-dinner-in-a-pie, with roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, carrots, stuffing and sides of gravy and cranberry sauce.
Clients order holiday pot pies, like the New Year’s Eve Beef Wellington, months in advance but, Chef Steph said, “We try very hard to accommodate and please our customers. We like to have 48 hours, but we’ll take special orders 24 hours before.”
“We’re best known for our pot pies, quiches and tarts,” added the sassy chef.
It’s not easy to resist the likes of Potato, Bacon and Brie Pot Pie; Roasted Pepper and Goat Cheese Quiche; and Tipsy Pecan Pie laced with small-batch Kentucky bourbon.
Sassy Tarts! Bakery ($-$$, O, M), 941-214-5218, 5855 Placida Road, Englewood (Placida Village), is open Tuesday to Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday to 3 p.m. You’ll also find them at farmers markets in Marco Island, Wellen Park, Englewood, Boca Grande, Venice, Bonita Springs and Naples.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O. Masked servers = M.
