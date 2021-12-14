In 2022, Mangrove Chapter is celebrating its 35th anniversary. Mangrove Chapter is a member of the Florida Native Plant Society, a Florida 501(c)3 tax-exempt nonprofit corporation. The Florida Native Plant Society (FNPS) has the mission to promote the preservation, conservation and restoration of the native plants and native plant communities of Florida, which is carried out by 33 chapters throughout the state.
Chief among the methods used to fulfill the mission is educating homeowners, landowners, homeowners’ associations and commercial enterprises about the importance of using native plants in the landscape. To this end, Mangrove Chapter participates in local and regional nature festivals and events, and sponsors guided walks and field trips to parks, preserves and other natural areas in and around Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
Such outings help people learn to identify and recognize the beauty of native plants and their essential place in Florida’s ecology.
The walks are led by specialists who explain the roles of the various plants in the overall natural world, emphasizing their importance to local wildlife such as birds and butterflies.
Monthly meetings feature programs and demonstrations by experts in their fields on topics designed to educate and inform.
The chapter created and maintains a Native Plant Demonstration Garden at Cedar Point Environmental Park to showcase the small native plants many people commonly refer to as weeds. The garden has become the focus of the annual public educational event, Plant Native Day, held in March of each year, when the public has the opportunity to see and take home favorite plants for a donation.
Each year, hundreds of native plants find new homes in the yards of eco-conscious families. Plant Native Day features guided walks and speakers, and the public has opportunities to discuss native plants with members who can supply answers to many common gardening questions, such as which plant is suitable for a specific area.
In a Citizen Science project to monitor the plants at Cedar Point Environmental Park since 2012, teams of members have walked the trails each month to record all plants that are in flower or seed. This information is collected in a database that is available to scientists and others interested in learning how plant growth patterns have changed over the years.
Mangrove Chapter provides grants of up to $500 to local organizations for the purpose of using all native plants to create new or upgrade older public gardens.
Since 2018, the grant has supplied funds to organizations such as the Lemon Bay Historical Society for landscaping at the Historic Green Street Church; the Venice Area Audubon Society to rehabilitate their butterfly garden at the Audubon Center; and the Hickory Bluff Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) to enhance the pollinator garden at the Hickory Bluff Cemetery.
Mangrove Chapter has opportunities for volunteers at every level of knowledge and especially welcomes new members and ideas.
You can learn more about the Mangrove Chapter of FNPS at mangrove.fnpschapters.org and on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/463163967687620/.
