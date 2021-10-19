The North Port Marine Corps League provides toys for needy children in North Port and Sarasota County.
More than 900 local families received toys from the Toys for Tots program in North Port through the Marine Corps League and its volunteers who collect, sort and package toys in response to family requests.
In 2020, more than 25 volunteers helped the Toys for Tots program in North Port. COVID-19 safety precautions were in place in 2020 and will be in place this year (masks, distancing and special procedures for toy pickups by family members).
The Young Marines program was established at the Imagine Schools in North Port by past Principal Steve Black, a member of the Marine Corps League. With the aid of one executive officer and two-three registered adult volunteers and staff members, the program establishes some form of discipline and awareness of social activity around them. Members of the Young Marines perform Color Guard services for a variety of functions of the various civic and military organizations in the local area. Registered adult volunteers are a continuing need to run the program.
Volunteers for Toys for Tots are moderately screened whereas registered adult volunteers for the Young Marines are heavily screened because of the close relationship with children (young people) currently in school.
The names of volunteers for Toys for Tots are now being prepared. The program will need people to sort toys by age and gender, fill orders of toys requested by family and distribute prepared packages of toys in a safe procedure. Collection boxes will be distributed to local businesses and periodic pickup of the accumulated toys will be required. Time to work is as volunteers are available. Make your own schedule or time to work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.