As we reach the end of 2020, let’s hope that the new year will not be a repeat of this one. In the final run up to the holidays, I was particularly struck by the widespread need in our community and the mental stresses being experienced by a whole load of people, right under our noses.
Listening to local news explaining the hunger and homelessness right in our neighborhoods is heartbreaking. We as a chamber will be doing our part to address these issues in every way we possibly can. The side effects of this pandemic run deep and in so many different ways. We will be collaborating with our partners and members to assist in whatever way we can to support this community.
Although our focus as an organization is lasered on our business community, the welfare and strength of our residential community falls right into that orbit too.
We are all wishing for 2021 to be a year of repair and reconstruction. We need to stop the hurt and pain that surround so many in our community. However you plan to celebrate the passing of 2020 and the arrival of 2021, we wish you health and peace. May your families be strong as we fight through these crazy months together.
On a brighter note, I personally what to thank Pat Tyler of Wreaths Across America and the great folks of the Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home for what was last week a great tribute to our veterans in the laying of wreaths of the grave sites of lost heroes. The ceremony on Dec. 19 was incredibly moving and a just tribute to all those lying in rest at the cemetery as well as to their family and friends. It was refreshing to see and hear both young and old sharing stories and uniting for such an incredible cause.
That same week we saw our arts community come together to bring festive cheer to us under very difficult circumstances. The Visual Arts Center spearheaded a great weekend of art exhibits at their annual festival in Laishley Park. The Gulfshore Opera brought the incredible talent of their Divas to the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum in a socially-distanced fanfare of Renaissance caroling. Renaissance would be a great objective for 2021.
The Punta Gorda Symphony configured their annual Holiday Pops concert to an outdoor extravaganza at Florida South Western State College. The annual Lighted Boat Parade was so heart warming to observe. These are just a few of the “new” ways our community got together to host a holiday season like none other. Every organization has played their part in making the community safe yet vibrant. We truly live in a special place. So, as we close out a year that’s been unlike any other, I wanted to take a moment to say a huge "Thank You" for being part of our chamber family and for the never-fading passion, hope and optimism for our great community.
Upcoming events
The Saturday Farmers’ Market on Taylor in downtown Punta Gorda is operating and will continue to operate going forward from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday including Jan. 2.
The Sunday market in the History Park on Shreve operates every Sunday from 9 a.m.-noon.
Our Citywide Garage Sales are scheduled for 8 a.m.-noon the first Saturday of every month (except January, which will be Jan. 9) at the Bal Harbor Plaza, at the corner of Bal Harbor and Aqui Esta Drive. These markets will operate through May. To book a vending space, please call 941-639-3720 as spaces will be limited. Each vendor ($15) will receive two parking spaces and can be used one for your vehicle, one for goods, or both for your goods but your vehicle must then be removed from the market area. Facilities will be provided on site for vendors and market guests. Book early to ensure your spot. These markets are always very well-attended. As an outdoor event, we are asking you to wear masks until further notice and to practice social distancing when interacting with vendors.
As you see, we are trying to walk the tightrope of “open for business” and “staying safe.”
Got your flu shot yet? We encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. There are multiple flu shot vaccine locations around the area. Now is the time to help stop the spread of the flu. The news on a COVID-19 vaccine is positive, but until such time as a vaccine is released, we all need to pay heed to the warnings and the increased spread in our state and beyond.
Our major events, like the Wine and Jazz Festival, may very well look different in 2021, but nothing yet has been 100% finalized. We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we can. There’s plenty more to explore. To find out everything you need to know about what’s going on to celebrate the happiest time of the year, please visit www.puntagordachamber.com and under Quick Links on the right, click Friday facts for our latest e-newsletter. You can sign up and request a copy of that e-newsletter to be delivered to your inbox every week, to save you hunting in future. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
On Friday Jan. 29, 2021, we shall be hosting our annual Scottish-themed Laird’s Golf Challenge at Paradise Golf Course. We are currently seeking players of all levels. It’s a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. and included will be your golf cart, light lunch, 12 holes on the newly-renovated course and after-match supper, with entertainment. Prizes galore and a lot of fun. The fee is $200 for a foursome or $50 as an individual (and we’ll create a team for you). For non-golfers, you may still join in the fun with a non-golfers' putting contest and longest drive from the range ($5). Call 941-639-3720 to get registered.
Happy 2021! Be safe, be happy and be part of the solution. Let the renaissance begin.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
Charlotte Sun is a proud Platinum sponsor of this Chamber.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.