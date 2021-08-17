Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County was originally known as Health Plus, a community action organization.
It was started by a grass roots group of citizens who in 1969 led by Marion Thelander who saw a need for a social service organization.
This organization assisted the elderly population in securing services for daily living. In due time, the need focused on providing a nutritious hot meal for seniors, disabled and those who may be recovering from surgery, an illness or unable to prepare a meal for themselves.
The first Meals on Wheels were delivered on Feb. 7, 1971. In the beginning, borrowed office space and two church kitchens provided the area for cooking the meals. In 1972, the present building was constructed and included a well-equipped kitchen, office space and an area for a Thrift Store.
• We serve approximately 41,600 meals a year or 160 meals a day.
• We do not receive any government, state or county funding.
• All our meals are delivered by volunteer drivers, generous local citizens who want to make a difference in our community. The individual connection that each volunteer has is as nourishing to our clients as the food provided.
• Our Finders Keepers resale shop, 3082 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, helps support our operations and we are always in the market for donations of new merchandise. For larger items we provide free pick up.
Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County is supported entirely by gifts from individuals, churches, civic groups and businesses. Every $25 equals one week of hot, nutritious meals and endless hope to one of our clients.
We are always in need of volunteers for meal delivery, kitchen prep and store associates. You can apply at www.mowofcc.org/volunteer or visit our resale store, 3082 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, for an application.
