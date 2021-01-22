Counselors are available by phone and online to assist with Medicare enrollment.
Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders — SHINE is a much easier way to say it — is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and your local Area Agency on Aging.
Specially trained volunteers can assist you with your Medicare, Medicaid, and health insurance questions by providing one-on-one counseling and information.
SHINE services are free, unbiased, and confidential. They provide weekly online seminars about various Medicare topics. Please call the Elder Help Line to for more information at 1-866-413-5337 or check www.floridashine.org/Home.aspx to sign up for the online seminars.
Tax forms available
Tax season is coming up and I just wanted to remind everyone that you can find all tax forms on the IRS website at www.irs.gov.
The IRS has not sent out paper returns to individual tax payers or post offices in many years. You can download and print the forms from their website or you may place a request online to have paper forms delivered to you by mail at www.irs.gov/forms-pubs/forms-and-publications-by-us-mail. You can also call the IRS to place a form order at 800-829-3676.
AARP is currently evaluating how they can provide free tax preparation assistance while keeping volunteers and taxpayers safe. Check for updates at www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/ for more information.
Virtual programs
Don’t forget about all the great virtual programs happening on the Charlotte County Community Services YouTube page, https://tinyurl.com/y26c8aoa. There are videos featuring local artists and authors, chess tutorials, book discussions, children’s and adult crafts and more.
If you need some other reading materials to help you understand your income taxes, Medicare or just to relax, the Englewood Charlotte Library offers curbside pick of requested items at the library Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
You can place holds for materials online at https://charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries by logging in with your library card number and PIN number. Select the items you wish to have delivered to us or another desired location and we will call or email you when they arrive to let you know they are here ready for pickup.
You can pull up on the SR 776 side of the library during the designated hours and pick up your items contact free in the reading courtyard after you give us a call to let us know you are here.
You can also browse and check out materials inside the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. We are at limited capacity inside and computer use is available by appointment only. Meeting rooms and study rooms are not available at this time.
If you have any questions about using our online resources or putting items on hold please give us a call at 941-681-3736.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776 in Englewood.
