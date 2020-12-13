I thought a man who baked doughnuts for a living for decades, fought in the Battle of the Bulge and is still sharp as a tack at 98 years old might has some stories to tell.
I was right.
Crawford Shearer had more than one story for me.
The Port Charlotte man was born in Scotland and came to America with his family when he was 6 years old. He grew up in the Detroit, Michigan area with his two brothers and three sisters.
In the 12th grade, and in the throes of the Great Depression, he decided to drop out of school and become a Western Union messenger at $12 a week — money he gave his mother to help pay the bills and feed the family.
On his 20th birthday, his life changed when he was drafted into the Army, even though he wasn't a U.S. citizen.
"I didn't become a citizen until they shipped us overseas," he told me.
He learned Morse code in the Army and was assigned to drive a communications truck, operate and repair equipment for the 820th Tank Destroyer Battalion. It was a job made dangerous when he was sent to Winterspelt, Germany and attached to the 106th Division.
"On Dec. 16, early in the morning, all hell broke loose," he wrote in a short history he had prepared for me. German Panzer tank divisions had started their attack.
It was the first day of the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium. Germans were determined to break through and keep the war going. The Americans and British were headed the other way. Shearer said he was trucking ammunition to the Army's big guns, which were firing as fast as the ammunition could be replaced.
"We lost about 40% of our outfit the first three days," he said.
The cold weather and snow were awful. He said his feet were frozen. But the Americans held thanks to the fact the German tanks ran low on fuel and could not attack with the same ferocity they had the first three days.
Then, on the first clear day he saw, the U.S. Air Force showed up — hundreds of bombers.
"It was a sight I will never forget," Shearer said.
The Americans made good friends with the residents of a small town called Esneux. When they were able to rest and pull back some, the people opened up their homes to two or three men at a time to give them a warm place to sleep and hot food. Shearer said he felt like he was with family (he was invited to return and did so in 1982).
When his three years were up, Shearer returned to the U.S. and worked for his father, a master baker. In 1950, the family moved their bakery to River Rouge, Michigan — just across the street from the police and fire stations. The bakery stayed open as Shearer took over from his father and then passed the bakery down to his son, who finally retired and closed it in 2004.
Shearer's first wife, of 45 years, passed away and he found himself single in Port Charlotte. He and his brother, also single, were quite a pair, his daughters told me. They loved to dance, and he eventually met his second wife, Nancy.
"When we all went out together, we laughed all night," Nancy said. The two have been married 18 years.
Shearer's first great, great grandchild, a girl, will be visiting him next Monday for his 98th birthday — along with other members of his family. I'm sure they will have a grand ol' time even though he doesn't dance or play golf now after open heart surgery at the age of 91.
But he still moves well, has no sign of dementia and loves to tell stories and show pictures of his World War II experiences.
"When he went to a new doctor, the doctor examined him and then went back to make sure he had the right file," Nancy said of her husband's good health.
I'm just impressed anyone who made doughnuts for all those years is so healthy. It gives me hope.
