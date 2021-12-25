I wish all of The Daily Sun readers who celebrate Christmas a Merry Christmas. I hope your Christmas Day is filled with joyful times with friends and family.
It’s been a very difficult couple of years for most, so my hope is that this holiday season can bring some relief to those who are struggling. It’s a good time to set aside everything and just celebrate the holidays with loved ones.
For those who may not be feeling the Christmas spirit, try thinking back to the many holidays of the past. Think of the family traditions you enjoyed in the past and the ones that have endured to this day. Is it the one gift you opened on Christmas Eve? Maybe it’s the family meal that you look forward to every year. It could be as simple as the special ornaments on the tree. Maybe even restart one of those traditions from your past today.
My family has a rather unusual family tradition on Christmas Eve. We celebrate my birthday. I like my birthday on Christmas Eve because I get the opportunity to decide what’s for dinner and desserts. Most people feel bad for people who have Christmas birthdays, but my family has always made it special for me. I know that every year the family will be together to eat yummy foods while having fun together. It’s a guaranteed party for every birthday.
Today you could also think back to the childhood joy you experienced as a kid. Was it pretending to sleep in hopes of meeting Santa? Did you run downstairs to be the first one to see all the presents under the tree? Did you toss aside the toys to slide down the stairs in the boxes the toys came in? I did. Maybe it was a Christmas morning breakfast, like eggs Benedict.
I remember my sister and I waking each other up in the middle of the night only to sit in front of our gifts for hours. Sometimes we fell back asleep as we waited for our parents to wake up. Finding the appropriate time to wake up our parents was never easy to calculate at our young age. My older brother was usually the last one in the house to wake up. He loved his sleep.
Today is a wonderful day to call the ones you used to celebrate the holidays with, but cannot anymore for whatever reason. Some of my family lives in Connecticut and Massachusetts, so we call each other to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. We even tried FaceTime last year. The teens in the family found it amusing as many of the adults in the family didn’t know that you should hold the phone above and away from your face. You’ll impress the kids in your family if you do it right today. They don’t want to look up your nostrils.
If there’s friends and family you’ve lost touch with, try reconnecting with them today. Even if it’s a simple text message. If you’ve lost touch due to a disagreement of some sort, forgiveness is a wonderful practice for the holidays. Maybe today is the day to start the healing process. It’s always difficult to mend disputes. It might be easier to mend things with the spirit of the holidays with most of us.
Most importantly, today is the day that Christians celebrate the birth of their Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. You can make time for prayer whether it’s by yourself or with friends and family. Many who celebrate Christmas take time to attend church services today. Attending a church service brings the community together for prayers and builds a connection with each other.
Next week I’ll write a New Year’s Day column. I’d love to share a sampling of our readers’ holiday stories. Send me a brief paragraph or two about your family traditions. Maybe even share a story about a repaired relationship with a friend or family member.
However and with whoever you celebrate Christmas today, have a Merry Christmas!
