As you read this, barring any unforeseen circumstances, I will be on my way back to Florida from a Christmas trip to the in-laws’ home in South Carolina.
Actually I will be coming back from a hotel near my in-laws’ home because there were too many grandkids visiting to accommodate everyone — including our dogs. But, that’s OK. Sometimes it’s good to get a break from the crowd and having to run back to the hotel to take the dogs out is a great excuse.
Christmas has changed since my days as a kid. Presents and Santa have overcome the reason for the season in too many homes. And everything is bigger now. Bigger light displays on the houses, bigger Christmas concerts, bigger Christmas trees — big, big, big.
Some of my fondest memories of Christmas revolve around time spent with just me, my Mom and Dad. My older sisters had all married and moved out. I was a very late baby so I was like an only child.
At least two or three times at Christmastime Dad would warm up the car and we would drive around the town looking at homes that were lit up. While we never found anything as extravagant as some of the homes featured in our “Have You Seen the Lights” list, there were some pretty cool projects.
When we got home, we’d warm our feet by the old gas stove that lit up our front room. Most years we’d put up a live Christmas tree and string multi-colored lights all over its branches. Silver icicles were big back then and Mom loved to throw as many as she could onto the tree.
Sometime in the 1950s, someone got the big idea that a silver tree was cool. They began selling these aluminum-looking trees with spindly branches that resembled a normal Christmas tree — but very malnourished. Mom took a liking to those trees. And, she thought they looked best with all blue lights.
So for at least two Christmases I remember, we had this skinny, silver tree with all blue lights. I was not enamored with the look and really did not want my friends to come by until it was taken down and packed away.
Most Christmas Eves, I managed to talk my parents into letting me open one present. Normally there were only two or three, so that was a big deal.
I’m not sure about you, but I have very little memory of what type of presents I was given so long ago. The two presents I remember most, and they may not even have been for Christmas, were a red bicycle and a cowboys and Indians playset.
I kept that cowboys and Indians set for years — I think I even had a few pieces of it left when I moved to Florida. I would spend all night and half the day recreating scenes from TV westerns with those miniature characters and their horses.
It seems the air just went out of Christmas after all the gifts were opened. We normally took our tree down within a day or two after the big day. Nowadays, everyone still has their tree up for New Year’s Day. Some might have their tree still up when my birthday rolls around in February.
I hope your memories of Christmas are as happy as mine.
Pulitzer Prize winner John Hackworth is commentary editor of the Sun newspapers. You may contact him at jhackworth@sun-herald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.