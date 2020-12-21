I can’t think of anyone who is not happy that 2020 is finally coming to a close. Although life is still not returning to normal, there are lights at the end of the tunnel.
Too many of us have friends and family who are no longer here with us to share the happier moments in life. To all of those people and to all the people who gave so selflessly in 2020 to help and assist our loved ones, “Thank You,” does not seem enough. We at the Punta Gorda Chamber are looking forward to a year of healing — putting the stresses and strain behind us as a community and moving forward to greater times, when hugs can return and when social distancing becomes a thing of the past. We are by no means there yet, but we are taking those leaps toward brighter times. We have a lot to look forward to and to look out for. Our family and friends have had to endure life-changing alterations. Our children have had to adjust to a new way to get their education, our teachers have had to create a new way of educating. Our doctors and nurses have had to create new protocols to administer health care. Our elderly has struggled to understand what is going on and why are they feeling such isolation.
Let’s make 2021 a brighter, most caring year. The scars of 2020 will remain for a while but we as a community can all do our part to rebuild our community circle. Just as family and friends have had to adapt to changes, so has the business community. The challenges of 2020 on a vast majority of our commercial entities has been noticeable. Some have fared better than others, but now is the time to support and assist in every way we possibly can. Just think for a minute about the hospitality industry, as 2020 delivered so many punches to their gut. People stopped traveling, dining out and throwing parties. All of our members in this category struggled to keep employees, to make their payments and to keep their doors open – for us. Curbside and pickup became two new common phrases. They simply did an amazing job, putting themselves behind their employees. It should be with great pride that so many survived those months and still have their doors open today. To those in the health care industry, again “Thank You” seems woefully inadequate. You all sacrificed so much for all of us who you care for. You are our heroes, in so many ways.
2021 gives us the chance to look at our community and to start to give back. Our businesses need you. 2020 was the year of home deliveries and online shopping, but the entire face of our small communities and small businesses will change if we do not return to supporting those who consistently support us. Who is it we turn to when we want a $100 sponsorship here or a gift card there, to help in a nonprofit? Every single business in our area needs us to reach out and patronize them. The 2021 tourist season is still up in the air. We did well in the slower summer months as day-trippers, staycationers and weekenders traveled to smaller towns to enjoy the facilities we were still able to offer. We know our Canadian and overseas visitors will find it hard to get here, but we are hoping for more state-side visitors to make those numbers up. To protect what we hold so dear, whenever possible, please support our local Chamber members (www.puntagordachamber.com) and let’s together walk through this tunnel of light to reach the end of this pandemic intact.
Here’s a few things to help you choose activities locally:
The Saturday Farmers’ Market on Taylor in downtown Punta Gorda is operating and will continue to operate going forward from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday including Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
The Sunday market in the History Park on Shreve operates every Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Our Citywide Garage Sales are scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of every month — except in January, when it will be held Jan. 9. I am pleased to announce we shall be returning to the Bal Harbor Plaza, at the corner of Bal Harbor and Aqui Esta. These markets will operate until May 2021. To book a vending space, please call 941-639-3720 as spaces will be limited. Each vendor ($15) will receive two parking spaces and can be used one for your vehicle, one for goods, or both for your goods but your vehicle must then be removed from the market area. Facilities will be provided on site for vendors and market guests. Book early to ensure your spot. These markets are always very well-attended. As an outdoor event, we are asking you to wear masks until further notice and to practice social distancing when interacting with vendors.
We are pleased to announce that our regular networking has resumed, with new social distancing protocols in place. To attend one of our networking meetings, we currently do require an advance RSVP in order to comply with the protocols of our hosts; so remember to call us at 941-639-3720 well in advance, as attendance number are restricted. If you have not registered, you have until 1 p.m. on the day prior to the event to call us if space is available. No walk-ups.
As you see, we are trying to walk the tightrope of “open for business” and “staying safe.” Got your flu shot yet? We encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. There are multiple flu shot vaccine locations around the area. Now is the time to help stop the spread of the flu. The news on a COVID-19 vaccine is positive, but until such time as a vaccine is widely available, we all need to pay heed to the warnings. Our major events, like the Wine and Jazz Festival, may very well look different in 2021, but nothing yet has been 100% finalized. We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we can.
There’s plenty more to explore. To find out everything you need to know about what’s going on to celebrate the happiest time of the year, please visit www.puntagordachamber.com and under Quick Links on the right, click Friday facts for our latest e-newsletter.
