Guitarist/luthier Gary Dilley described himself and his comrades modestly but accurately.
“Just a bunch of guys (and gals) who go down to the park and play,” he said.
It was over 30 years ago that an impromptu gathering of likeminded acoustic musicians first jammed together at Punta Gorda’s Gilchrist Park.
Called, variously, the Gilchrist Park Waterfront Music Jam Session, Neo-Beatnik Revolutionary Ensemble and, most recognizably, Guitar Army, its music spread throughout the land, even to the farthest reaches of Port Charlotte.
Arlo Guthrie would’ve called it a movement.
Guitar Army’s ranks thinned after the 2016 Gilchrist renovation limited parking there.
But you’ll still find its regulars, and others enlisted and inspired by them, mustering at Gilchrist and all over town.
On July 30 alone, two new open mic venues will likely attract their attention.
AUSTIN’S ACOUSTICS
Acoustic Open Stage is the name of a new open mic at Austin’s Olde World Restaurant in North Port on Saturday, July 30.
Gary Dilley — 15-year Guitar Army member and emcee of a popular open mic that ran for eight years at Port Charlotte’s Lake View Restaurant — is proud to finally spur this new event into action, with the blessing of Olde World’s new owner, Mike Austin.
Dilley provides everything you’ll need except your instrument and welcomes text messages from players who want to get in the lineup early.
“I try to make every musician experience what it feels like to be on a real stage where somebody’s got their back, trying to make them sound really good,” he said.
“There’s no good and no bad. We’re there to support everybody. It’s about having fun and giving everybody an opportunity and a pat on the back.
“Man, the open mic is a social engagement like you wouldn’t believe. It is so much fun.”
Austin’s Olde World ($-$$, O), 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port, is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Gary Dilley’s Acoustic Open Stage kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
MAGICAL MYSTERY MIC
Many remember last spring’s Magical Gathering at Punta Gorda’s Peace River Seafood.
It was just the kind of event owner Kelly Beall loves to put on: a night of fire dancers, psychic marketplace, fortunetellers and, as promoted, some of “the best hemp on the planet” from sponsor Peace River Botanicals.
Let the magic begin again.
On Saturday, July 30, Peace River Seafood and Peace River Botanicals will host a Midsummer Nights Festival, with live music, fortunetelling, vendors, belly dancing by Luna Moon, fire dancer Kaya, and art sold and created live by “It’s just Christina.”
Botanical Brewing Company of Cape Coral will be there with free nonalcoholic samples in the canna-inspired lounge area, which will also spotlight the Bealls’ hemp products.
And at 7 p.m. Saturday, for the first time, you can step out on stage at their unloading dock. There, Peter J, self-described “flip-flop” blues artist, will host the fishery’s first open mic, which Beall hopes to repeat.
“It’s like the new karaoke,” she said. “But you have to have real talent!”
Peace River Seafood ($$-$$$, O), 941-505-8440, 5337 Duncan Road, Punta Gorda, is open 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Midsummer Nights Festival is from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
THERE’S A NEW MONK IN TOWN
He looks just like the old one, though.
“Same chefs, same staff, same menu, dumbass owner,” quipped Charlie Johnson, the selfsame new owner, along with partners Brentner Bookwalter and Michael Daniels, of Punta Gorda’s The Belgian Monk.
As a customer he’s frequented the little corner bar at 318 Tamiami Trail at least since Sheryl “Shorty” Peters opened it seven years ago as Shorty’s 2.
It’s come a long way from a one-page menu whipped up back then in, basically, a closet.
Dave Robbins and Ken McCoog remade it as The Belgian Monk, with a full menu of everything from their world-famous French onion soup to sweet and savory waffles.
Robbins later moved on to become GM of Punta Gorda’s new Waffle House. (Waffles? Coincidence? We think not.) And McCoog will now reportedly take his music business to the Keys.
The kitchen’s still small but has a hood, so the menu offers kebaps made with fresh, locally baked bread stuffed with a mixture of beef and lamb cooked on a vertical rotisserie and piled high with veggies and homemade yogurt sauce.
When he first introduced the same menu that we’ll see today, Robbins had said, “One thing you find throughout Europe are Turkish doner kebabs (spelled “kebap” there and on the Belgian Monk menu).”
And you can’t have a place called The Belgian Monk without Belgian frites (fries) with a variety of dipping sauces including curry ketchup.
Robbins explained, “Belgium has an addiction to mayonnaise that’s second to none—garlic mayonnaise; andalouse, a ketchup-mayonnaise mix; and a spicy version called Samurai with Indian hot peppers.”
Today’s owner has a second-to-none addiction to Vienna beef hot dogs and Vienna beef sandwiches, a craving that’s been known to take him all the way to Tony’s in Sarasota. Those planned menu additions should ease his gas budget.
“I’ve been in the restaurant business for a while,” Johnson added. “But now it’s time for something smaller that Sandra and I can work together when we retire.”
The Belgian Monk ($$, O), 833-843-6665, 318 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, is open noon to 9-ish p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, to 10-ish Monday, Friday and Saturday..
