Mike Riley has played hundreds of gigs with his rock and soul band, the Boogiemen, but he has one special performance that will forever be his favorite.
It was a night he almost passed on, but he played and he was able to look out to see his wife, Juli, sitting on a cushioned chair, smiling and enjoying the music as she always had. She had been bedridden for weeks as cancer began to win its years-long battle with her, but she came out this one last time and Mike said it will forever be “my most favorite night playing music.”
Less than two months later, Juli Riley died.
I have known Mike Riley for 26 years and can tell you the man I talked to on the phone this week, the one who tried through his tears and crying to tell me about his years with “the love of my life,” was beyond devastated. He clings to memories of their time together and finds solace even in talking about her “brutal” nine-year fight with cancer that began in her colon and spread to her liver before she was ever diagnosed.
It began with a routine colonoscopy.
“I will never forget the exact words the doctor said when he came in the room,” Mike recalled “He said ‘I’m going to tell you this and it’s easy for me to tell you, but hard for you to hear. I am 99% sure you have colon cancer.’” Juli was in stage 4 already.
“We said we were going to keep it in the family, but that day my phone began to ring with people asking ‘How is Juli?’ It got out on Facebook so I eventually put a message out there for everyone.”
A former student of Mike’s, who was a nurse, got them an appointment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, which was no small feat at the time.
The next few years were full of hope and sorrow as doctors at Moffitt were able to extend her life through treatments that at times appeared to offer hope, but the cancer always returned.
The final months were the worst, Mike said. Anytime her temperature went over 101, he called the doctor and took her to the emergency room where sometimes she would have to have a blood transfusion. “I bet we went 15 times in the last month,” he said. “The first time, I thought she was dying.”
Mike said he has played one performance with his band since Juli’s passing.
“I wasn’t sure I could go in (Harpoon Harry’s),” he said. “They roped off an area where Juli always stood to watch us play and put flowers there. We dedicated that night to Juli. Twelve girls she worked with showed up. It was a beautiful night.”
He said he likely will continue playing with the band, because Juli loved the music so much. But it won’t be easy.
“I’m not there emotionally yet,” he said. “But I think I need the music in my life. There were times I wanted to not go perform, but Juli would say ‘You have to go.’
“She was everything to me.”
A celebration of Juli’s life, for family and friends, is planned for 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. The plan is to honor Juli’s impact on people as she “never complained and always reached out to others who might have had cancer.”
The service is open to the public. Bring a lawn chair. There will be lots of special music and some surprises that Mike and Juli’s friends have helped plan and prepare.
Mike asks that you pray for Juli. And, just for good measure, you may want to pray for Mike too.
