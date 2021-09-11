Forty elite community leaders banded together in 2019 to join the Inaugural Campaign Cabinet for United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC). While UWCC had a Campaign Cabinet many, many years before my time here, I cannot claim credit for the recreation of this strategic movement.
Almost four years ago, Board Member Bill Wood came to me with the idea to form a Campaign Cabinet. He connected us with the Campaign Chair of the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula. They were very helpful in sharing what their strategies were and guidelines to launch a Campaign Cabinet.
The UWCC staff and board of directors invited a group of dedicated individuals willing to speak to the good work that can be accomplished when we mobilize in unison, and our Campaign Cabinet has soared since then. Every year, people like you inspire those in our community to widen their perspectives, to invest in our collective future and to act for a brighter tomorrow.
As we begin our third year, I proudly introduce our 2021-2022 Campaign Cabinet Co-Chairs, Julie Price, Director of Physician Outreach, Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, and Kaley Miller, Marketing and Communications Manager, Punta Gorda Airport. They have both served on the Campaign Cabinet for the past two years and are excited to lead this group to another successful year of outreach and growth.
“The United Way of Charlotte County, along with their community partners, are changing the lives of so many Charlotte County families in need,” said Julie Price. “I am honored to be part of such a remarkable organization. This organization has the ability to connect the dots of the many great charities and services available in our community to transform local lives. Our Campaign Cabinet is a unique blend of community residents with a vast array of talents, that come together to share resources and challenge each other to achieve our yearly goals. We accomplish more when we work together and we would love to expand our team!”
Kaley Miller stated, “We’ll explore and leverage more fun in-person opportunities to connect and raise awareness. We are going to make a big impact in a short timeframe, plus we’re doing our best to make it fun. I whole heartedly believe the United Way of Charlotte County and its community collaborations are helping stop the cycle of poverty in Charlotte County. This has proven potential to save time and money in our healthcare system, schools and partner agencies. Anyone that has a heart for our community and a few extra hours each month to spare is invited to join us. Whether it’s giving your time, or treasure, we hope you’re inspired by UWCC’s mission.”
We are grateful for the volunteer powerhouse that is our Campaign Cabinet. If you would like to learn more about United Way of Charlotte County, please consider sitting in on our Campaign Cabinet training scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday. There is no obligation, but we would be happy to meet you and for you to learn more about us. See if this is a good fit for you. Please call our office 941-627-3539 or email info@unitedwayccfl.org for more information.
For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, the executive director of United Way of Charlotte County. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org or at 941-627-3539.
