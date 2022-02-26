It’s a startling realization that 1997 was a quarter of a century ago. That year included such events as the announcement of Dolly, the first successfully cloned sheep, a time when Comet Hale-Bopp had its closest approach to Earth, Tiger Woods’ ascension to a new level of fame as the youngest ever golfer to win the Masters, and the year that Tony Blair was elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
Another noteworthy event that shares its 25th anniversary with these incidents was the enactment of the Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997. You can thank this legislation for your Roth IRA, a decrease in capital gains taxes as well as the creation of the child tax credit.
The credit was introduced in 1998 at $400 per child under age 17. This amount has gradually increased over time. For 2021, it provides $3,600 in annual tax relief for each child under the age of 6 and $3,000 for each child between the ages of 6 and 17 for households whose income falls below certain limits.
The credit is intended to increase the after-tax income of low- and moderate-income individuals and families with children. However, this is only possible if eligible families are able to access the credit.
Data from the Census Household Pulse Survey indicates that 40% of Florida households below the ALICE Threshold (which includes households below the Federal Poverty Level and those that fall just above that line) with children did not receive an advance Child Tax Credit payment between July and October 2021.
Since most ALICE families are eligible for the full credit, it is estimated that at least $14 billion has yet to be accessed by the families struggling the most across the nation, including more than $973 million in Florida.
If the term ALICE is new to you, I can explain. ALICE is an acronym that stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. These are the people in our community who work hard every day but struggle to make ends meet, especially with challenges related to the ongoing pandemic, rising grocery and gasoline costs and more.
At United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC), we fight for ALICE.
For these families to claim the Child Tax Credit and access those available dollars, it’s as simple as filing their taxes by April 15. UWCC helps make it simple by hosting free tax preparation sites in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda through our Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA).
IRS-certified volunteers have appointments available for low- and moderate-income households. Our qualified tax preparers can help these families access the Child Tax Credit, as well as the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child and Dependent Care Credit.
As of Feb. 22, VITA volunteers had conducted nearly 270 appointments, with another 400
scheduled between now and the end of tax season. ALICE families who have access to a VITA program in their community are able to save hundreds of dollars when they have their tax returns prepared and they know that they are claiming all deductions and credit they are eligible for. The money each family saves is then put to better use.
Many families tell us they use the money saved and any refund they are entitled to for purchases like groceries and clothing, and to pay everyday bills like rent and utilities as well as medical expenses and other debts. For ALICE families, every dollar makes a difference, and your support of UWCC programs like VITA bring help and hope to these families.
More information on VITA can be found at www.unitedwayccfl.org/VITA. Appointments can be made by calling 941-421-7100. Callers can be connected to VITA locations outside of Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda as well.
United we fight for ALICE. These are our friends, family and neighbors. These are people who serve us in the community every day. Every dollar matters to them, and every dollar makes an impact. If you wish to join with us to support the VITA program in Charlotte County, please visit www.unitedwayccfl.org and click the Donate button.
