I ran out of room last week, but all my readers should get a chance to reminisce about what they miss most from their early years.
So, here are some more responses to my Jan. 10 column:
Lorna Ryan, of Englewood, remembers penny candy but also the custom of sending Christmas cards. She used to have Christmas cards taped to every door frame in the house.
Susan Tullis, also from Englewood, had a long list of things she misses. They included small town drug stores (never called pharmacies!) with soda fountains where you could sit on the stool and the soda jerk wore a white shirt and a paper hat; cars that had the triangular vent windows in the front seat that you could crank open; the milk man, bread man, a shoe man and even a junk man who visited her house. She also misses May Day baskets anonymously left on our doorstep; 25 cents for a gallon of gas; and six packs of Colt 45 for 99 cents. And, she misses the ole swimming holes that are all private or fenced off now.
Jack LaPlante, of Charlotte Harbor, had a lengthy list of things he misses. Some of them included: a fresh-baked Long John from the neighborhood bakery or a jumbo plain glazed or nut-covered Bismark. Kid’s “fish ponds” at charity events — for a small donation, parents would pay for their children to take a turn using a small fishing pole with a clothespin attached where the hook should be. The kids would then cast the clothes pin “bait,” over a blanket or cloth screen of some kind. A volunteer behind the screen would then attach a small prize to the clothes pin. Penny Palaces, set up by neighborhood kids to raise a little money for some project or other. Everything only cost a penny, like homemade Popsicles on toothpicks, short wagon rides, haunted houses, etc. Free baby beers at A&W; nickel phone calls, 6-ounce bottles of Coke, full-size candy bars, Turkish Taffy and 15-cent hamburgers at McDonalds. Nickel packs of baseball and football cards.
Alan Lessman, of Punta Gorda, also had a long list. He misses his old Chicago neighborhood and Mr. Gross the butcher who he swears put a thumb on the scale as he packed three pounds of ground beef for 99 cents. He longs for the corner soda shop and chocolate phosphate made to order at Hymee & Sara’s candy store; the real Chicago hot dog from Moshie Pippic’s hot dog stand with fries double deep fried and placed in a bag where the bottom falls out. He also misses miss Joe the shoemaker; Mickey Murphy’s corner candy store and his Polish, Puerto Rican, Norwegian, Lithuanian neighbors.
Veronica Carmichael, of Englewood, misses drive-in theaters. She said “the first time I went with my boyfriend. The dog came too. When he leaned over to kiss me the dog would put her head between us. Now I know why my mother asked us to take the dog.” She also misses driving up and down the main drag in our small town in a Saturday night.
Carol Weber says she is 90 years old and misses a lot, including 5-cent ice cream cones; Orange Crush soda and her brown and white saddle shoes. Hey Carol, I believe they still sell those shoes. Check with Mike Riley.
Rotonda West’s Brett Slattery said he misses the chance to teach his son how to be a “paper boy,” which was his first real job. He used to unbundle the papers stacked on the driveway in the pre-dawn hours, fold and rubber band them, load them up and rotate from the rear saddlebags of his Huffy into the wide, handlebar basket. And of course, he misses the end of the month collections and the beautiful smell of all that money piled on his bed.
Rita Yannotti, of Venice, misses movies the way they used to make them. We always went for the fun, music, scenery, sheer enjoyment. Now all you get is fighting, dark humor, what lesson will I get from this, etc. I’ll take enjoyment anytime, she said.
Alex Gregorewsky, Port Charlotte, said his favorite memory is of his father, still sleepy, yelling bad words when he mistakenly brushed his teeth with Brylcreem instead of toothpaste.
And, finally, how about Frank Shorey, of Riverwood. He said he wants to be 18 again, at the drive-in movie with the speaker hanging on the window with his date, who was to become his bride. And she still is, 58 years later.
