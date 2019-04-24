I was about ready to admit the generation gap.
Or, maybe even the irrelevancy of my favorite music. Perhaps it was past its time. Outdated. Over the hill (like me?).
That’s how I felt after the reaction in the newsroom that the mighty, mighty Tams were scheduled to put on the first concert at CoolToday Park in West Villages. That is, of course, the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves.
I announced with much glee to the rest of the newsroom that the Tams were coming to North Port. One of the best beach music and R&B bands ever was giving a free concert Saturday night. Free!
All I got were blank looks. “Who are the Tams?”
My enthusiasm drained from my washed-up body as I failed to get one person to even consider attending the event. Maybe that’s because the average age of our reporting staff is south of 30. They like rap and hip-hop. Whatever!
Well, they don’t know what they missed.
On a cool, windy night that was perfect for a concert, probably 300 or 400 folks showed up to baptize the new Tomahawk Tiki bar (which will be open daily throughout the summer) and celebrate with the free concert.
My first experience with the Tams was at a Marshall University homecoming concert. That was way back when … 1970 to be exact. I am thinking maybe one or two of those guys were at CoolToday Park Saturday. It was at that homecoming that I first heard their most popular song, “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy.”
The song has been recorded by other groups and even became a British glam rock hit. It continues to be popular in the Carolinas where shag dance clubs regularly play it.
I can recall many a night dancing to that tune in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It wasn’t my favorite beach music song, but it was one of the most-played on beach music radio.
And The Tams were always recognized as one of the hardest-working groups on the R&B and beach music tour. Anyone who showed up Saturday can attest to that.
The backup band played a few songs to warm up the crowd — as if they needed warming up. “Burn Baby Burn,” and “Boogie Shoes,” were a couple of tunes that got the crowd on the concourse dance floor. And, after about 20 minutes of that, that brought The Tams on stage.
From the first song to the last, the guys never stopped. I mean, never stopped.
They sang all their hits and even threw in “Margaritaville” for the Florida crowd.
Twice they stepped off stage and went into the crowd to lead a line dance or just fist-bump or high-five a few fans. They closed out the 90-minute performance with “Shout,” and everyone went home happy.
Just to make myself feel better I talked to a couple of teens who were among the folks up near the stage, jumping up and down and yelling like everyone else.
“So, did you like that music?”
“It was fun!” they screamed as they headed to the parking lot.
I feel vindicated. The music lives.
We can still be young, foolish and happy… if that’s what we choose to be.
Pulitzer Prize winner John Hackworth is commentary editor of the Sun newspapers. You may contact him at jhackworth@sun-herald.com
