Ricky Bain, co-director of World Harvest Mission in Haiti, wanted to see the devastation with his own eyes.
Bain, who is headquartered in the capital of Haiti, Port-au-Prince, set out Friday and Saturday to visit the mountain villages his group is so involved with. For "40 years," he said, his missionaries have tried to work to make a better life for the poor people who live so far from anything that resembles city life. Bain's mission sponsors an orphanage that houses 103 orphans from the mountain villages.
"There are about 291 villages in those mountains and we visited about 15 of them," Bain said Saturday in a phone call. "There are more than 100,000 people scattered in those mountains and more than 70% of their homes are uninhabitable.
"In one village the earthquake broke the water system in the ground and there is a great need for food and water."
But the biggest need, he said, is shelter. Tropical weather has dumped plenty of rain on the mountains after the earthquake, and villagers are trying to make do but have no heavy equipment and very little waterproof material with which to make temporary roofs.
"People have been afraid to go back in the few houses that are standing because of aftershocks," Bain said.
"We have to get them some tents or something in the next few weeks."
He said Haitian officials have not even tried to get to the villages to asses the needs.
The only bright side of the situation is that most people were outside of their homes working and going to markets when the quake hit at 8:30 a.m. their time. But there still are many who suffered injuries and need treatment.
Bain visited a hospital that is more than 30 miles from the village he called from and said many people are walking there to get aid.
To help the World Harvest Mission with its work in Haiti, go to newlife4kids.org.
