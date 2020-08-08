The City’s annual budget addresses financial policies, operational revenues and expenditures, capital improvements projects and serves as a communications device to inform the community about service delivery, economic trends and departmental priorities. This is my sixteenth and final opportunity as city manager to present residents of Punta Gorda the annual financial plan.
Gregory Murray will be assuming sole manager responsibility as of October. I have appreciated the opportunity to serve you and this wonderful community since April 2005. Even in the midst of COVID-19 related economic uncertainty, we continue to make great strides in our service delivery and planning for the future. Some facts to consider as you peruse the annual budget:
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser reported that taxable property values increased citywide by 4.6%, which is the eighth straight year of increasing property values, reversing a previous trend of six straight decreases in overall value.
The Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) experienced an 8.9% increase from previous year property values, the sixth straight year of value increases.
Increased value from new construction, annexations and other adjustments in the city is $46.8 million, down from $54.2 million the previous year.
The FY 2021 budget, net of transfers to other funds, ending reserves and internal service funds, is $75,302,289 — an increase of $1,661,042 or 2.3% more than FY 2020.
The proposed FY 2021 General Fund portion of the budget, net of ending reserve and a $7.8 million transfer for a line of credit draw for the PGI Canal Maintenance Fund, totals $24 million, which is $1 million or 4.3% more than the original FY 2020 budget. The cumulative increase in the general fund since FY 2008 is 17.0%, which averages to an approximate 1.3% increase per year.
State revenue projections for various taxes show decreases of 5-20% for FY 2021. These include such items as gas taxes, communications taxes, local government taxes, and state revenue sharing. The projected decreases are due to adverse fiscal impacts on the economy stemming from COVID-19.
The proposed millage rate is 3.4337, same as prior year. The city’s portion of a residential tax bill, excluding non-ad valorem assessments, is generally 20% or less. The majority of ad-valorem taxes paid are for services provided to Charlotte County government and Charlotte County School system.
Incorporated in the overall budget is a proposed 4% merit increase for non-bargaining unit employees and increases per contracts for bargaining unit employees. There are 292 employees within the city organization, and this equates to a ratio of 1.4 employees per 100 population, down from a 1.7 ratio in 2008.
To assist residents of Punta Gorda in measuring our performance, City Council approves an annual Strategic Plan. Action items to be undertaken during FY 2021 as part of the five strategic priority areas identified in the Plan are incorporated into the annual budget and the City’s five-year capital improvements program.
The change in Consumer Price Index (CPI) as reflected in the State “Save Our Homes” Legislation is 2.3%. This means that no matter how high the market value of a homestead property increases, the assessed value can only rise 2.3%.
Water and sewer rates reflected in the budget remain unchanged pending results of a utility rate study to be presented to City Council on Aug. 26. If rate increases are recommended, they can be enacted during FY 2021 after public hearings.
Previous weekly reports highlighted proposed increases to sanitation and lot mowing fees as well as reductions in both Punta Gorda Isles and Burnt Store Isles canal maintenance assessments.
The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has led to definite short-term changes in the economy with the possibility for more long-term economic impacts. Forecasts by national economists show a wide range in how quickly the economy will recover.
All level of government agencies, as well as our local community, are facing the challenge of the ability to forecast, plan for, and provide services that meet public needs in these unprecedented times. Along with these challenges comes the additional necessity of prudent and sensible funding for needed services for our city. This proposed budget carefully balances conservative revenue projections and available resources to continue moving the community along the path to an excellent quality of life at a reasonable level of cost.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.