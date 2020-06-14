Memorial Day used to be throw-in-the-towel time for ailing eateries. Faced with dwindling offseason traffic and no savings to survive summer, you’d see them all shut down at the end of May.
Now we have a spate of coronavirus closures—among them, Port Charlotte’s Smoke’n Pit Bar-B-Q (North Fort Myers location remains open), Punta Gorda Diner, Ana’s European Café, Jason’s Deli, Mr. Fun Guy Café 23, Stacks and Johnny’s Bar & Grill.
But we’re also seeing bold new launches embraced with all the fervor of pent-up demand. Half a dozen delayed new eateries burst out of the gate nearly at once.
They are, in rough order of opening:
BIG BAMBOO PLAYS IT SAFE
Maintaining strict CDC guidelines — from masked chefs working flaming woks to a plexiglassed order counter for takeout only — El Jobean Road’s new Big Bamboo Asian Fusion opened May 1 to rave reviews.
Starting out with the same Chinese favorites as its sister restaurant, Port Charlotte’s Fortune Garden, it now also offers sushi and poké bowls.
Big Bamboo ($-$$), 941-763-8999, 4104 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, is open for takeout and delivery only, until the governor okays 100% seating, Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 3 p.m. Preorder at BigBambooAsianFusion.com.
NUESTROS CUBANOS
From a gas station on Venice Island to a storefront in Port Charlotte’s Schoolhouse Square, the area has become a mini Miami bursting with roast pork, rice, beans and pastelitos — not to mention authentic Cuban sandwiches on real Cuban bread.
Port Charlotte already had longtime award-winner Cuban Taste (3880 Tamiami Trail) and the young Gaspy’s Cafeteria (41 Chailett Road) in Rotonda West. Two more Cubanos arrived mid-pandemic.
For Belkis Martinez and husband Camilo Perez, the timing could have been better, but the last thing this upbeat couple would do is complain.
A week before coronavirus hit Southwest Florida, they opened an authentic Cuban café, Belkis Cuban Deli — serving sandwiches, empanadas, roast pork, chicken, beef, rice, beans and plantains out of a corner of Venice Island’s Corner Store Citgo.
“We didn’t know a pandemic was coming,” laughed Perez. “But business has been okay.”
To judge from Venice restaurant reviewers, the food has been much more than okay.
“From the age of eight, my grandmother and my mother in Cuba taught me to cook on an open fire,” Martinez said. “No woman born in Cuba uses a recipe.”
After immigrating from Cuba in 1993, the couple would later open Little Havana Cuban Café in the Port Charlotte storefront now occupied by Sabor a mi Tierra.
“Business in Venice has been WAY better,” Perez said heartily. “We’re next to the hospital, so we have a lot of doctors and nurses. We’ve been donating free meals to them and the COVID unit.”
Belkis Cuban Deli ($), 941-623-7326, 610 S. Tamiami Trail (Corner Store Citgo), Venice, is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.
As soon as Casa Rojas Cuban Bakery opened in Port Charlotte’s increasingly busy Schoolhouse Square on May 22, customers queued out the door for fresh Cuban bread, pastries and real Cuban coffee for 85 cents.
Like its sister bakery in Cape Coral, Casa Rojas is already drawing crowds to what one TripAdvisor reviewer called “almost like a Miami bakery” with the “best Sandwich Cubano in the SW Florida area.”
Casa Rojas ($), 941-249-4113, 4300 Kings Highway (Schoolhouse Square), Port Charlotte, caters party packages and serves breakfast and lunch Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday to 2 p.m.
KEN & BARB’S ROLLS OUT SOFTLY
After working on the former Blue Lagoon location for nearly two years, chef/owner Alex King had aimed for an end-of-season opening of the new Ken & Barb’s Grove City Kitchen, named after his parents.
When end of season became beginning of shutdown, everything slowed down for King and crew. But once restaurants went to 50% capacity, he announced his soft opening to an initial email list of 1,500.
Every day at Ken & Barb’s will see top-notch bar food, including mouthwatering starters, soups, salads and sandwiches. Within a few weeks, Chef Alex plans to really flex his culinary muscles at dinnertime, by rotating seafood, beef, veggie and poultry entrées daily.
Ken & Barb’s ($-$$), 941-460-8999, 2000 Oyster Creek Drive, Englewood, is open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 10 p.m.
PIONEERS POWERS PUNTA GORDA
Pioneers Pizza’s Ricky Barone opened his southernmost pizzeria efficiently, but explosively, last weekend. Gleaming white-and-black tile, Comic-Con-meets-Miami-Vice murals and 21 (count ‘em!) flat screens give Punta Gordans a pulsating new surround for the pizza they’ve been craving.
It’s the same menu as in Port Charlotte, except with a full bar, different soups of the day and new items like Meatball Sliders.
Pioneers Pizza ($-$$), 941-916-9947, 2113 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, is open Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday to midnight, Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
DUBZ IS SMOKIN’ NOW
George Dubbaneh of Port Charlotte had expected a quick opening for what could become North Port’s first award-winning barbecue — the 40-seat, fast-casual Dubz BBQ. It ended up taking nearly a year.
Now fully open for dine in, takeout and catering, George and his sister Tia — the next generation of an iconic Port Charlotte restaurant family — are serving a full slate of oak-smoked chicken, brisket, pulled pork, ribs, sausage and more.
Dubz BBQ ($-$$), 941-200-2636, 4391 Aidan Lane (near Linksters), North Port, is open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
