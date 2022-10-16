Few restaurants could pull off the pivot that Noy’s Bistro and Lounge in Rotonda just made.
They changed their whole menu.
An equally challenging task faced the new owners of North Port’s Olde World Restaurant.
As Austin’s North Port, they performed delicate surgery on a menu that North Port customers have loved for more than 30 years.
EVERYTHING OLDE IS NEW AGAIN
If ever there was a menu in need of an update, it was The Olde World’s.
Oh, the food was good. There was just an awful lot of it, described in quirky detail. Over time, the menu had grown nearly as complicated as the place’s décor, and it was time to declutter.
The more than 150 items on the Sherwood Forest- and showbiz-themed bill of fare took quite a while to peruse. Some ended with sendoffs like “Try ‘em and you’ll luv ‘em,” and the puns in others left diners scratching their heads.
Much of it was inherited from Florida-based franchise The Olde World Cheese Shop, which original owners John and Christine Zagrobelny, Christine’s brother Joe Skoczylas, and his wife, Teresa, brought to North Port in 1989 before going independent as The Olde World Restaurant.
Enamored of clever wordplay, the Cheese Shop’s standard franchise menu boasted items like the “St. Pita’s Burg” and the “Pita Wabbit,” along with the “Lana Tuner” (tuna on whole wheat). They were famous for their Robin Hood, Maid Marion (sic) and Sheriff of Nottingham deli sandwiches.
North Port’s Olde World carried on with both the deli sandwiches and the puns.
Austin’s North Port has cut the punning and kept the best of the food, including all the sandwiches.
“The menu was a big project,” new owner Mike Austin admitted.
There’s no longer any hint of Sherwood Forest or showbiz in a new rundown that’s been cut back by a third to focus on a data-driven list of customer favorites. No wild guesswork here.
“We went through the last two years’ records to determine the most popular items,” said Austin. “Any item that sold more than our cutoff of 1,000 platings per year was included on the new menu. We informally interviewed all the staff for their impressions. There were a lot of conversations, starting even before we closed on the sale.
“Something we didn’t expect were the pierogies. They made the cut because they sold quite a bit. Pork schnitzel didn’t make the cut, and even though liver and onions didn’t sell very much, we kept it anyway, because a lot of people would be upset if it’s not there.
“All of the sandwiches were big sellers, so they all came over to our menu, but renamed as things people can understand.”
Just as important as a winning menu is the training necessary to keep it consistent over three meals a day, seven days a week, while being prepared by seven different cooks and handled by several different expos before any plate reaches the table.
“They all have to be on the same page with each dish,” Austin explained. “Even when you reduce the menu like we did, there are a lot of dishes to learn.”
For that reason, the new kitchen “bible” includes detailed plating instructions with a photo modeling every single dish.
Valerie Sanderson of North Port reacted: “I love how you’re promoting the new menu, the new look, and all the new perks … but, still keeping the favorites on the new menu!”
Austin’s North Port ($$, O), 941-426-1155, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port, will reopen 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily within a few months, post Hurricane Ian.
A NEW NOY’S
Nearly two years ago, the heart of Noy’s Bistro and Lounge literally stopped, with the death of its namesake, Chef Jam “Noy” Vollmer.
“After her passing it was really hard for my brother, Patrick, and I to go back to work,” confessed Noy’s co-owner Jason Vollmer. “I loved and respected her so much I’d named the restaurant for her. All her recipes were our childhood comfort food. I was at the point where I was going to have to either sell or make a change.”
Noy’s many fans will be relieved to hear a sale wasn’t in the offing. But a major change was.
Chef David Blackburn, a creative young chef from Boca Grande’s Gasparilla Inn and Pink Elephant, partnered with Jason to create entirely new one-page lunch and one-page dinner menus.
The previous menu’s top-to-bottom Thai/pan-Asian offerings are gone with rare exceptions. Thai wings, lettuce wraps, Vietnamese pho, Panang curry, Asian duck, mussels and pad thai remain. But there’s no peanut dressing for salads; no tom yum, tom kha, seaweed salad or sushi, at least for now.
Now there are burgers, po’ boys, salads and apps — a perfect balance of light and filling — on Chef David’s lunch menu.
Dinner best sellers include Louisiana-Style Shrimp & Grits, Braised Pork Osso Bucco, Grilled Triple Tail, and Bone-in Ribeye, all with Chef David’s unique gourmet touches.
“The new menus are a collaboration between David and me, of foods that we both like to cook,” said Jason. “I knew that we needed to change something if I was going to stay, and this is what we came up with. A lot of thought and heart went into this menu.”
For now, there’s no sushi, but don’t lose hope, they say. Patrick could step back in as sushi chef anytime.
“I’m not saying this just because he’s my brother,” Jason said. “But Patrick’s been making the best sushi around for nearly 20 years.”
Noy’s Bistro and Lounge ($$, O), 941-214-5194, 31 Chailett Road, Rotonda, will reopen soon, post Hurricane Ian, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, with bar menu between 3 and 4:30 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday brunch, with dinner from 4 to 8 p.m.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
