When you buy an icon, it’s best not to change too much, too soon. But often the shifts begin gradually, even before a sale is closed.

NOT THE SAME OLDE


Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.

Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments