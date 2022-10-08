When you buy an icon, it’s best not to change too much, too soon. But often the shifts begin gradually, even before a sale is closed.
NOT THE SAME OLDE
Mike and Kelly Austin of Englewood, who also own Englewood Service Center, now own and operate North Port’s former Olde World Restaurant as a family business, with their adult children Reagan, Bethany and Michael.
“Our kids are at the age where they need something to do,” Mike said. “And I’m at the age where I’d be bored doing nothing.”
When asked which line of work he prefers, he admitted. “I like the restaurant better because it’s not quite as life-and-death as auto repairs.”
It’s just as all-consuming, though.
“I’m here from 7 a.m. until close,” he said. “My daughter Reagan is general manager, and my other daughter, Bethany, is shift leader. So we’re always here.”
Months before closing on Olde World, the Austins took a serious look at the icon’s big picture. How would it perform if it were completely changed — say, to dinner only or breakfast-lunch only?
According to Mike: “We concluded that, because it’s such a staple in the community, changing it in a dramatic way wouldn’t go over well.”
It’s taken five months for Austin’s Olde World Restaurant to have a new logo, for instance. It’s finally full-on “Austin’s North Port,” with emblems referencing thoroughly vetted steak and seafood offerings.
All of the restaurant’s changes, from equipment to entertainment, have been made slowly, after careful deliberation and consensus seeking.
“All the ‘skill’ players are in place here,” Mike said. “Some have been for 10 or 20 years.”
And all are consulted in the restaurant’s ongoing changes.
They might be new to North Port, but the Austins clearly aren’t new to this game. They were involved in restaurants in the Washington, D.C., area, from a white-tablecloth Italian steakhouse to a small chain of Beltway nightclubs.
From the start, Mike wanted to make Austin’s THE place in North Port for live entertainment. September’s calendar, modestly billed as “the calm before the storm,” is booked from beginning to end with performers, karaoke and trivia nights.
“We’re going to have quite a bit more live music,” Mike said.
And quite a bit less menu, which had grown nearly as complicated as the place’s décor.
“The menu was a big project,” Mike continued. “We’re keeping many dishes but renaming them as things people will understand.”
Gone are page after page of elaborately described, Sherwood Forest- and showbiz-themed sandwiches and meals, cut back by at least a third to focus on customer favorites.
Similarly, front-of-house murals, old-fashioned brass rails and florid green carpeting have yielded to clean walls and wood-plank floors, while the Austins mull over different décor options.
Mike was flabbergasted to learn that longtime customers didn’t know there were a whole bar, event room and porch behind the restaurant’s back wall. So, he decked the wall between bar and dining room with neon bar signs and an enticing speakeasy tip: “Those Who Know Go Beyond the Wall.”
“That did the trick,” he said.
For the many more who now know it’s there, the bar area sports 16 new flat screens running the NFL Sunday Ticket and more.
Austin’s North Port ($$, O), 941-426-1155, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port, will reopen 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily within a few months, post Hurricane Ian.
SCENES FROM TWO ITALIAN RESTAURANTS
The shaded bistro in north Port Charlotte’s Grand Oaks Plaza and the red-roofed 2,000-square-footer that flanks the entrance to Charlotte Town Center have a few things in common.
They’ve both housed Italian eateries for much of the last decade.
Around 2016 they almost had the same owner at the same time. But then local restaurateur Sal Aggimenti sold Bella Napoli North before moving into the Murdock Circle space.
Today, however, they do share the same owner at once.
Wisconsinite Michael Begler, with the help of peripatetic managing partner William Wiesmeth, is quickly stamping his Pie R2 Hospitality brand on Gulf Coast dining establishments from Bonita Springs to Venice.
That includes Port Charlotte, where Begler now owns Rossini and BLU Grotto.
According to Wiesmeth, Pie R2 proceeded to acquire franchise rights to Rosati’s Pizzas from Bonita Springs to Venice; closed on the 11-year-old Misto Bar & Grill in Cape Coral in June and on Port Charlotte’s Rossini and BLU Grotto in July; and plans two more restaurants for early 2023 near the Venice Marriotts at the Jacaranda/Interstate 75 interchange.
“Super busy, a lot on our plate,” he understated.
Over the years, Begler’s mall-side mangiaria has worn the monikers Pizza Express, La Fontana, Da Vinci Pizza & Pasta (under the ownership of Rosario Simone and, later, Aggimenti) and, the grandest name and presence of all, Rossini Trattoria Gastronomica: An Italian Symphony of Music and Food.
It’s been almost five years since co-owners Maurice LoMonaco and Executive Chef Dario Leo opened Rossini’s doors just in time for the Feast of Seven Fishes.
The handshake that would most recently change the place’s ownership was sealed this May.
Rossini aficionados won’t see much change in its menu or its fine-dining ambience, at least not until 2023.
“Chef Dario built up a really good clientele, and his customers are very loyal, so we had him stay on to train our chef to keep things the same for the time being,” said Wiesmeth.
Rossini ($$-$$$, O), 941-766-6111, 18101 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.
New to town less than three years ago, New Englanders Lisa and Don Deslauriers established themselves on the local restaurant scene as quickly as Begler has.
They bought and sold Port Charlotte’s Racks Pub & Billiards, and debuted Port Charlotte’s BLU Grotto Italian Ristorante and Englewood’s Cool Pickle in Paradise within months of each other.
BLU Grotto became Begler’s in July but still has the same hands on deck. Former co-owner Lisa remains as general manager, and Chef Walter Staples continues to man the kitchen.
BLU Grotto ($$-$$$, O), 941-249-9205, 992 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
