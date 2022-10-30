BURG’R BAR’S SECRET SPECIALIST
For years, Port Charlotte home cook Matt Vacca blew the doors off social media with photos of his gourmet creations — like Grilled Chuck Eye Steak with Burnt Sugar Peaches and Rosemary-Jalapeño Black Walnut Pesto.
All this at home. With artful drizzles, swirls and herb-sprig garnishes at that.
The guy clearly has a passion for food.
He once said, “Maybe I’m just trying to do something no one else has ever done.”
He’s still doing it.
At 18, Vacca moved to upstate New York to learn everything his Grammy Vick could teach him about family-style Italian cooking. Like pasta fagioli and meatballs every Sunday after church.
His cooking would mature under the tutelage of Chef Jason Osborne at Charlotte Technical Center (now College), where he earned his culinary degree.
“When you’re a cook,” Vacca said, “you never stop learning.
“But I never made too much of a living out of cooking at first. I got some catering jobs from my posts, but it wasn’t until I got to the Burg’r Bar three years ago that I was able to do what I really wanted to.”
It was a chef’s dream job. There, co-owner Paul Lynch and Chef Dustin Ferguson let him unleash his creativity in specials that often fuse Asian cuisine with southern influences.
“Matt has a passion for food and a real gift for putting flavors together,” said Lynch.
“I’ve got notebooks upon notebooks full of my recipes, with flavor profiles that I want to try,” said the chef. “One of my specialty kimchis is collard green kimchi, a fusion with a funky flavor that goes really well with teriyaki sauce.”
His other Asian-southern fusions for Burg’r Bar include Cajun Crab Rangoons with bourbon-barrel soy dipping sauce and Smoked Pork and Collard Egg Rolls with Carolina barbecue sauce.
This isn’t to say that we don’t have other astonishing home cooks around town.
It’s just that all of us can have Matt Vacca’s creativity at the tips of our forks, whenever he whips it up in a Burg’r Bar special.
Burg’r Bar ($$, O), 941-655-8050, 317 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, to 2 p.m. Sunday. Check Facebook @BurgrBar for specials.
LET’S GIVE ‘EM DUMPLING TO TALK ABOUT
Today, an area that scarcely knew the difference between sushi and sashimi even knows how to pronounce pho (it’s “fuh,” just so you know).
Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte are sizzling with new pan-Asian restaurants.
. . .
A sign in Burnt Store Marketplace, next to the Punta Gorda Los Mariachis, had for months promised every imaginable kind of Asian food “coming soon.”
It wasn’t kidding.
Yummy Asian Food (alternatively, Asian Yummy Food; it answers to both) is a busy 32-seater in a former GNC store, with low-key daily lunch and dinner service from a massive menu of hibachi, sushi, Thai, Chinese and ramen bowls.
. . .
Coming one day to the Publix-anchored Quesada Commons, at 19451 Cochran Boulevard in Port Charlotte, is the vast, three-unit Tokyo Endless Hibachi & Sushi.
No crystal ball here, but we’d bet money on a Japanese grand buffet with tablesful of sushi, crab legs, shrimp, oysters, crawfish and a make-to-order hibachi table.
. . .
Best of all, we have a whole new vocabulary to learn — from clay pot to fish maw.
It’s been in the works for over a year, but Ginger Dim Sum is finally open at 1912 Kings Highway, Unit 100, the outparcel in front of the Winn-Dixie-anchored Kings Crossing.
Dim sum is a traditional South Chinese brunch of tea, dumplings, steam buns, rolls, wontons, turnovers and braised chicken feet, the latter not nearly as bad as you think.
It’s usually served a few pieces at a time, to be shared like Spanish tapas, from carts cruising the dining room, laden with metal or bamboo baskets. But you won’t find steam tables wheeling around Ginger Dim Sum.
This is more of an Asian barbecue/classic Chinese kind of place, with the whole proverbial Chinese menu, including clay pot and sizzling plates, soups and noodles. A separate dim sum menu, available only at midday, shows a picture of each small shareable with an English description.
Your greatest challenge with dim sum, of course, is not knowing exactly what you’re ordering. On the other hand, your only risk is eating too much of it.
Ginger Dim Sum ($-$$), 941-391-5768, 1912 Kings Highway, Unit 100 (Kings Crossing outparcel), is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Dim sum 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Cash only, for now.
SALVADORAN HANDHELD COMFORT
Clara and her sister Gaby Ramirez, and Clara’s husband, Jose Morban, bring a unique Salvadoran comfort food to Port Charlotte in a colorful little food truck called Pupusa Tropical.
Their puffy, stuffed corn griddle cakes called pupusas are the national food of El Salvador.
“When we were growing up,” said Clara, who’s also a Fawcett Hospital ICU nurse, “my mom always made pupusas at home. My sister, who loves to cook, started making them, too. We made them at the house for friends and family, and when we saw that people really liked them, we decided to try the food truck.
“So far, we’ve been very well accepted in Charlotte County, because there’s nothing else around like our food.”
Pupusas come stuffed with beans, cheese, pork, chicken or zucchini. Pupusa Tropical also serves fried yucca or plantains, empanadas and, on special, Salvadoran sandwiches.
To lighten up the pupusas’ thick richness, they come with lightly spicy red salsa and a unique slaw (curtido) that’s more like sauerkraut or kimchi, made of cabbage, carrots, onions and Mexican oregano.
There’s usually a line of customers because it takes a little time to make each dish to order, but it’s all worth it.
Pupusa Tropical ($), 941-288-6747, parks from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday on the access road at 4141 Tamiami Trail, just south of Chubbyz in Port Charlotte.
