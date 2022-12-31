bougainvillea.jpg

Planting bougainvillea in your landscape could be a gardening resolution for 2023.

 Photo bt Paul Schumaker

It has been an interesting 2022 gardening year, beginning with a hard freeze and finishing up with a hurricane, but 2023 is ready for cultivation and planting.

Take time for some personal horticultural reflection and goal setting in the gardening department.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlotte

countyfl.gov.

