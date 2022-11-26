Angie Matthiessen

Sharing personal struggles is typically reserved for select individuals. One of the joys of my position at United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) is being able to share in the ups and downs of life with my staff. In recent months we have shared premature birth, death, parenting struggles, relationship milestones, car trouble, health problems, you name it. But outside of a small circle, most of those situations are not known by the larger community.

As a whole, we go through many major life situations, good and bad, separate from the community around us.


