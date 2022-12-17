Norfolk Island pine

Norfolk Island pine

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY RALPH MITCHELL

If you want a small “living” table-top Christmas tree for the holidays, the Norfolk Island pine will likely fit the bill.

Easy to maintain for many years in a container, the Norfolk Island pine — a conifer, but not really a true pine — is the perfect holiday gift and an ideal decorative interiorscape specimens.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@

charlottecountyfl.gov.

