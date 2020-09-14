Through Sept. 30, thanks to our friends at Expedia Cruises – Air, Land and Sea Vacations in Laishley Court, there is simply no better time to join our Chamber family. We are offering every new member the chance to win a $1,000 gift voucher towards any future travel plans managed by Expedia Cruises. Expedia don’t just do cruises, so this is a great reward that can be shared with your staff or family. Any new members joining in the month of September will automatically be entered into a drawing which will be drawn by our new Board Chair June Amara on Oct. 1. The winner will be notified by phone on Oct. 10. There is no better time to become a member of this incredible family of businesses that brings you so many opportunities to succeed. What are you waiting for? Give your business a boost by calling us on 941-639-3720 to get an application. Most businesses are less than $25 per month! Just one referral will pay for your annual dues. There is so much that the Chamber brings to your table that we can stand by our motto: Membership doesn’t cost. It pays.
I would be very remiss not to acknowledge the recent anniversary of 19 years since Sept. 11 attacks – a day etched in infamy for us all. We all have our very own recollections of that day and subsequent days. The pain of all those images and sounds will never go away. Our thoughts are with all those directly and indirectly affected and to a nation and indeed a whole world that lost brothers and sisters on that fateful day. May we never forget and never endure another tragedy, such as this one. We bow our heads in grief.
We are pleased to announce that our regular networking has resumed, with new social distancing protocols in place. To attend one of our networking meetings, we currently do require an advance RSVP in order to comply with the protocols of our hosts; so remember to call us on 941-639-3720 well in advance, as attendance number are restricted. If you have NOT registered, you have until 2pm on the day prior to the event to call us on 941-639-3720 to attend, if space is available. NO WALK UPS please. Reservations can be made by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours. Our next meetings are scheduled for Sept. 23, when we visit the Captain’s Table Restaurant for our September luncheon where Tracey Codd of Expedia Cruises will be talking about her view of global/domestic travel in a COVID world as we plan for 2021. The luncheon is $20 and, depending on availability, can be reserved by calling 941-639-3720 or in the Chamber store at www.puntagordachamber.com
This Thursday, Sept. 17, we gather at the large Tiki at the Four Points by Sheraton for a scaled down Annual Awards’ Dinner and Partner Appreciation night (6-9pm). Tickets, including dinner, are $50 and can be purchased either by calling the office 941-639-3720 or online at www.puntagordachamber.com in the Shop Chamber link until 9-15-2020. Our Board for the last few years has undertaken a fundraising effort to coincide with this event. This year we are offering another Cooler of Cheer -loaded with booze, gift cards and so much more (value exceeds $2,000). Raffle tickets are $10 x 1 or $20 x 3 and available at the office, 252 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda or from any Board member. The drawing will take place on Sept. 17 – no need to be present to win. Congratulations to Frank Immich of Pool Boy who was last year’s winner and who may still be in therapy. Special thanks to Beach Bums for donating the loaded collectable cooler.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
Charlotte Sun is a proud Platinum sponsor of this Chamber.
