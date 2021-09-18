Breaking the cycle of poverty through education is among the top of the uber-critical issues I am passionate about. And while it was recently brought to my attention that I tend to overuse the word uber, education’s role in poverty rates truly is extremely (uber) critical.
It is true that words, and messaging, matter. During National Attendance Awareness Month in September, we go straight to the source to determine what messaging will resonate most with our youth.
Participating public schools in Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties were provided with a template for students to decorate with their unique visualization. In essence, these students become teachers, creating and sharing artwork with the message, with Every Day Counts as the slogan and Make Every Day a Learning Day as the tagline. Since the inaugural Attendance Awareness Poster Contest in 2015, nearly 200,000 posters have been created by students about the importance of outstanding attendance.
Attendance messaging helps build a habit and a culture of attendance by helping everyone understand why going to school regularly matters, when missing school is a problem, and what they can do to ensure students are in school. When it’s possible to do so, we know that attending school, on time, every day gives students their very best chance to succeed. If students are unable to attend school because of health or safety concerns, it’s important they keep up with their schoolwork.
The pandemic (which is also a word I say a lot) has created a domino effect of learning loss for even the most dedicated students. Early data shows that chronic absence, defined as missing 10% or more of school, is likely to have dramatically increased. Black, Latino and Native American students, students living in poverty, students with disabilities and English language learners have been especially affected.
As the lead agency for the Charlotte County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, United Way of Charlotte County, we know that missed days of school even in the youngest of grades can have a profound, and sometimes long-lasting impact. Hedy Chang, Attendance Works executive director, and Louise Wiener, Attendance Works senior fellow, explained in a recent interview, “Chronically absent kindergartners are less likely to read on grade level, more likely to continue to be chronically absent, and more likely to be retained.”
In Charlotte County we want our children to Make Every Day a Learning Day to ensure their continuous educational success from kindergarten through their senior year. You can help us spread the word by reminding the children in your life that when they are well enough to go to school, regular attendance can help them get a step closer to their vision for their future.
Together we can nurture a culture of uber engagement and attendance. This starts by helping everyone in the community recognize they have a stake and a role.
To learn more about the Attendance Awareness Poster Contest, resources for educators and parents please visit the Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading website at https://www.gradelevelreadingsuncoast.net/.
For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, contact Angie Matthiessen, the executive director of United Way of Charlotte County, at director@unitedwayccfl.org or at 941-627-3539.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.